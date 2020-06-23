Kentucky 3056 set to reopen Friday

After nearly 18 months, contractors expect to remove barricades and reopen Kentucky 3056 in Maysville by Friday after completing a large-scale slide repair, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 9 spokesperson Allen Blair said Tuesday.

In January 2019, continued rockfalls forced state highway engineers to close the roadway to safeguard the traveling public.

“It was just too dangerous to leave the roadway open. We immediately began fast-tracking a project that would mitigate the slide and reopen the road,” Blair said previously.

The closure was met with frustration by local officials and by residents who used the road daily and by police and firefighters who were concerned taking an alternate route and adding time to response during an emergency could be a public safety issue.

KYTC undertook a geological investigation of the slide area, sought and secured about $500,000 in repair funding, engineered repair drawings, talked with landowners, secured right-of-way easements, and hired a contractor, Blair said.

Crews began clearing trees around Nov. 15, then began excavating a series of stair-step benches to remove unstable rock and create a gentler slope to help prevent any future rockfalls from the reaching the pavement.

Work has included trucking away 50,000 cubic yards, or about 5,000 dump truck loads, of unstable hillside above Kentucky 3056 about two tenths of a mile east of Jersey Ridge Road to create the series of safety benches.

Once final blacktop patching, shoulder repairs, and other work is complete, the roadway will reopen – reconnecting it to Kentucky 8 near downtown Maysville. That should occur by Friday, June 27, barring any weather or other issues. Motorists should watch signs and message boards for changes to the reopening schedule.