Schumacher: Office, board ready for Primary Election

Tuesday’s Primary Election will look a lot different than any Kentucky voters have seen in the past. Even so, election officials said they are ready for the challenge.

“I think we are good,” Mason County Clerk Stephanie Schumacher said Friday.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, voters in each Kentucky county have been encouraged to request and submit an absentee ballot for the race. Those who do not vote by absentee ballot will find only one polling location in each county.

Schumacher said her office has issued 2,870 absentee ballots and 1,440 of those have been returned and scanned by the local Board of Election and 200 voters have voted in-office.

There are 13,379 registered voters in Mason County. The voter turnout in the May 2016 Primary Election was 18 percent with 2245 voters voting. Tuesday’s numbers should exceed that, she said.

While strongly encouraging voters to vote by mail, Schumacher said the county will provide one polling location for walk-in voters on Primary Election day. That will be in the Mason County Fieldhouse. She said the poll was set up last week and a dry run was successful.

Voters going to the polling location should have their driver’s license ready to be scanned providing the simplest way to process voters, Schumacher said.

That polling location for those who want to vote in person on election day will be open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., Schumacher said. Voters can also make an appointment to vote at the clerk’s office Monday from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., she said, by calling 606-564-3341.

Voters can be request a ballot to be picked up at the clerk’s office June 16-23 but those ballots must be picked up in person by each individual voter, Schumacher said.

Ballots must be postmarked by June 23 and received by June 27 to be counted, Schumacher said. While all mailed ballots are sent with postage paid, voters can also deposit ballots in a secured ballot box in Schumacher’s office. Voters should call ahead before hand delivering a ballot, she said.

The Board of Elections, which includes Schumacher, Sheriff Patrick Boss, Kirk Clarke and Elizabeth Andrews, will conduct the ballot count including checking signatures. If a discrepancy is found, the voter will be contacted and will have until June 29 to make a correction.

Races on the ballot in Mason County include on the Democratic side, President, U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative; on the Republican side President, U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative and State Representative; and non partisan, Maysville City Commission. Candidates for city commission include Kelly Ashley, John Bess, Ann Brammer, Jeff Brammer, David Cartmell, David C. Doyle, Stephanie Gastauer, Victor McKay and Andrew Wood. The top eight vote-getters will move on to the November General Election.

Schumacher has said she does not expect a final tally to be available on election night because of the mail-in process but she plans to release the totals that are available.