Justice released after grand jury finding

June 20, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

A Lewis County grand jury failed to return an indictment Friday in the case of a man accused of killing another man and wounding four others who were allegedly trying to repossess a vehicle.

Michael Justice, 47, of Garrison, was released from the Lewis County Detention Center after the grand jury decision.

The grand jury returned a no true bill, indicating there was not enough evidence to justify the charges,

According to Kentucky State Police, on May 13 around 12:28 a.m., Thompson Biggs-Cox, Aaron Cottrell, Bonnie Dalton, Kari Biggs and Bryan Biggs, all of West Portsmouth, Ohio, arrived at Justice’s home on Kinney Road to repossess a 2004 Chevy Silverado.

An altercation broke out between the group, resulting in all five individuals allegedly being shot by Justice, police said.

Brian Biggs, 37, was pronounced death at the scene by Lewis County Coroner Tony Gaydos. Kari Biggs received a gunshot wound, but refused treatment at the scene.

Cottrell, Biggs-Cox and Dalton were transported to the hospital.

Justice was arrested and charged with murder and four counts of first-degree assault.

On May 18, Justice appeared before District Court Judge Brian C. McCloud and entered a not guilty to the charges.

Justice had been held in the Lewis County Detention Center without bond. He was released from the facility Friday morning.