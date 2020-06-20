Utility customers directed to wrong website

Maysville utility customers are being warned to make sure the website they are using to pay their utility bill is legitimate, officials said Thursday.

A website which claims to accept utility payments for Maysville has been used by 75 customers to date, according to Maysville City Manager Matt Wallingford. However, those payments have not been received by the Utility Commission so far, Maysville Police Chief Jared Muse said.

The web site is https://www.doxo.com/info/maysville-utility-commission-ky. City utility payments, however, can be accepted at the utility commission’s site.

“It is a scam, and we urge our customers to only utilize www.maysvillewaterandsewer.com,” Wallingford said.

Muse said the issue came to light after personnel at the Utility Commission noticed several customers who were uncustomarily late with their payments. When contacted, they said they had paid and gave the website where the payment was made.

According to information from the website, “doxo is a secure all-in-one service to organize all your provider accounts in a single app, enabling reliable payment delivery to thousands of billers. doxo is not an affiliate of Maysville Utility Commission (KY). Logos and other trademarks within this site are the property of their respective owners. No endorsement has been given nor is implied.”

The website indicated that a company is listed on doxo when it is added by a user

“Once a company has been added by a doxo user, we verify the information against a variety of sources, add additional details, and publish it to make it available to other doxo users,” the website states.

Muse said he was talking with an agent at the northern Kentucky office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and happened to mention the utility payment issue. The agent said the FBI has a cyber crimes unit that will check into the website.

While the site may accept payments it may also hold them for some time, Muse said.

“I think there is some fraudulent stuff going on,” he said. “I am very glad they (FBI) said they would take over.”

Customers who are uncomfortable paying online, can mail their payment or drop it off at the utility window, Wallingford said.