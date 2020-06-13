City adds body cams to 2020-2021 budget

Maysville City Commission approved the first reading of a$12.8 million budget Thursday that includes one last minute addition — funding for body-worn cameras for police.
The $100,000 addition comes at the request of Maysville Police Chief Jared Muse, who said the cameras would “help ensure public trust and accountability with both the police and the public.”
Other items in the budget include funding for a floodwall pump generator attachment, a new roof for city hall, drainage improvements at Cedarwood for projects department; a sprinter ambulance for the fire department; $80,000 for fleet vehicles, along with the body cams for the police department; concrete pad at the city garage, equipment including a track ho, maintenance bay lift, tractor and mower and chipper truck and chipper for public works; and funds to continue the sewer separation project and for new water mains along Third Street from Bridge Street to Wall Street.
The budget does not include any raises for employees for the coming fiscal year, according to City Manager Matt Wallingford.
A second reading of the 2020-2021 budget, which must be in place by July 1, is expected to take place at commission’s June 25 meeting.
Also Thursday, commissioners agreed to extend the expiration of alcoholic beverage licenses to Aug. 31 to comply wit the state ABC order and state of emergency attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In another pandemic-related issue, commissioners approved a resolution to submit a Coronavirus Relief Fund application for reimbursement of any expenses incurred by the city because of COVID-19.
A lease for space at the Cox Building by Maysville Community and Technical College’s culinary program was approved at a rate of $1,500 per month plus utilities. A lease for a parking lot at 21 East Second Street for an annual cost of $$9,500 and another for the Forest Avenue Police Station for $2,400 each year were also approved.
In other business, commissioners:
— Accepted a bid from Hudson Fuel Oil Inc. to supply the city with fuel.
— Approved a resolution authorizing trust participation agreement for general insurance with Mason County Joint Planning.
— Held the first reading of an ordinance setting employee pays scale for 2020-2021.
A public hearing on Municipal Road Aid and LGEA funds was held prior to the start of the meeting. No one attended the hearing to provide input on either issue.