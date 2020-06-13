City adds body cams to 2020-2021 budget

From Main Street to the Mason County Justice Center, more than 100 people peacefully marched against racism and police brutality on Monday.

At 6 p.m., a large crowd of marchers left the parking lot on lower Main Street. As they walked, the chants “no justice, no peace,” “black lives matter” and “what’s her name? Breonna Taylor. What’s his name? George Floyd” could be heard.

Marchers wore shirts with the words “Black Lives Matter” imprinted on them. They carried signs that said, “Justice for Breonna,” “I am my brother’s keeper: Justice for Ashayne,” “I’m not black, I’m not white, I’m human,” “Hands up. Don’t Shoot” and many others.

The march was held along East Second Street, West Second Street and up Wall Street, ending at the Mason County Justice Center.

Robert Myrick, who organized the march, said the path was symbolic.

“Second Street has an importance,” he said. “I don’t know the exact year, but it used to be that African Americans could not walk down Second Street at all. And, another reason we walked it, whenever we have a march or something like this, we’re always going down Forest Avenue and to Bethel. I grew up at Bethel, which is fine. But, I felt like we needed a longer march and we needed to come to the courthouse, because that’s where changes happen.”

Throughout the march, several residents and business owners stood outside with signs to show their support. Many offered water and Popsicles to cool the marchers down from the evening heat.

One business owner stood outside with a “Black Lives Matter” sign hanging across her windows. As the march moved along, she stood with her fist in the air, a sign of solidarity.

At the end of the march, while standing in front of the courthouse, Myrick thanked everyone who turned out for the march.

“We all, you all are here for one reason, to stop racism, police brutality. We have to change the laws. You can pray at the church, that’s fine, but if you want real change, it starts here,” he said. “I’m a husband, father, son, brother, friend, but most of all, I am a black man living in Maysville and in America. Right now, we are in a pandemic, a virus. Police are killing black people at an alarming rate and they have been for four hundred years. Today, the world is getting together to stop. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. This has nothing to do with me. I said the word and you came together.”

Myrick said it was important to know elected officials.

“Know your elected officials,” he said. “Go out and vote. It’s the main thing. Know who your attorneys are; who your elected officials are. Make sure they are part of the solution and not the problem. If they are part of the problem, they’ve got to go. We need to stand together. We can’t do one thing today and then go back tomorrow and do the same thing we’ve been doing. Do not stand apart. Together we always win.”

Maysville resident Becky Combess carried a sign that said, “All mothers were summoned when George Floyd called for his mama and Breonna Taylor’s mother begged for justice. #blacklivesmatter no justice no peace.”

Combess said she was marching for her three-year-old granddaughter and everyone.

“I have a bi-racial granddaughter and I’m marching for her,” Combess said. “I don’t want her, in 24 years, to be Breonna Taylor. I love everyone. We are all one human family and that’s why I’m here. I stand for her and for everybody.”

Maysville resident Torrey Chambers said she was marching for change.

“What’s going on in the world today — injustice. I’m a black woman and it’s time for a change. There’s no way we should still be fighting the same battles when it comes to racism that our ancestors and Martin Luther King were doing 50 and 60 years ago,” she said. “I have a young, black daughter and I don’t want her to grow up the same way I’ve grown up and others have grown up in this world. The only way we will change is if we keep marching and keep using our voice and to vote and to keep saying things and speaking up until the law changes. Until then, they’re going to keep killing us and killing everyone; it doesn’t matter if you’re black, white, purple or yellow, the government will keep doing what they’re doing. But, if we speak up as one, we’ll be strong enough to change things.”