Second march held in Maysville

FLEMINGSBURG — A peaceful march against racism and police brutality took over the city streets in Flemingsburg on Thursday.

Marchers could be heard chanting “black lives matter” and “no justice, no peace.”

The march began at the city park, went through downtown and ended back at the Fleming County Justice Center. Every so often, the march would stop and those walking would kneel for a moment of silence.

Mondre Saunders, one of the organizers of the march, led the crowd through the streets. He carried a sign that said, “#Black Lives Matter, Bring Peace, #IMatter.”

When the crowd kneeled the first time, Saunders led the group in a chant of “I can’t breathe” and “no justice, no peace.”

At the end of the march, Mondre Saunders told the crowd that the march was about the kids.

“This was for the kids to understand that there are ways to do things,” he said. “We make bad choices and sometimes we make good choices. This is the way things should go — instead of tearing up stuff and burning stuff down. People work hard for stuff and to take it from them; that’s just not it. We’re trying to show you something different than what you see on television. All the cities burning, rioting and looting; it can be done like we did it, peaceful. This is unity in our community. This is a part of us; this is what we do. Everybody you see; we’re all against racism and injustice. Our voices are being heard.”

Garry Saunders, Mondre Saunders’ brother, who helped organize the event, said the march was about peace.

“We want the kids to realize that we are just once race; we are the human race,” he said. “No matter what color you are, you can come together, work it out and you can work together to make where you live a better place. Bad behavior is a generational thing. It’s passed down more than it’s inherited. Kids are going to do what they see you do, not what you talk about doing. I want to be a leader to my kids and not just talk the talk, but walk the walk. All we want is unity in our community. I want my kids to grow up and have different than what I went through. As adults, we’ve got to be the leader and show our community that we can blossom.”

One lady in the crowd stood in front of everyone at the Justice Center to apologize for what she believed to be the failures of her generation.

“I’m just an old white lady, but 50 years ago, when I was in high school, I was in a civil rights march,” she said. “I want to know why in the living you-know-what are we still doing this? It breaks my heart. We have failed. My generation has failed you all and I am sorry.”

Mondre Saunders responded by telling her that everyone had a hand in it.

“To ease your mind a bit, it’s all of us,” he said. “We’ve all contributed in some form and some fashion. Whether we see it or don’t, whether we want to see it or not — look at all these beautiful babies. It’s their time. We need to show them what to do and how to be. We don’t have much left, it’s their time. Let’s be a good example for them.”

Jazmine Saunders, 15, who, along with her father and uncle, worked to organize the march, could be heard yelling “what’s his name?” with the crowd responding “George Floyd.” When she would ask “what’s her name?” the crowd yelled “Breonna Taylor.”

She carried a sign that said “fight for unity.”

“It’s not about trying to be better than anyone; we’re not trying to say we’re better than white people, we just want to be equal and treated like humans. That’s what this march was about today. It’s not about tearing up, looting or destroying, it’s about having unity in our community. We don’t have to feel threatened by police officers. I’m happy they joined us in this march, because that shows everyone in this community cares about us.”

Molly Spencer, 16, was among those marching. She carried a sign that said, “Christ and racism don’t mix. You can’t say you love him and hate his creation.”

“I carried this because in a lot of communities, the love for God runs thick, but the love for diversity does not. What we’re fighting for today is just that you’ll love everyone the same way. God created us all equal and we should all be treated equally.”

Among those marching were several city, county and school officials.

Fleming County Sheriff Gary Kinder said he was proud of the way the community supported the march.

“It’s about unity in our community,” he said. “I took an oath to defend everyone and that’s what we’re doing. We’re here for people’s constitutional rights. It’s not about color. Everyone is one race. Everybody is created equal. As long as you’re doing things right, everything is fine. I’m proud of the community the way they’ve supported them and I’m proud of the way they got this together. I’m glad they got this done. The community showed up and supported them.”

Flemingsburg Police Chief Brian Bowling praised the way the march was handled and the way the community responded.

“We were approached by Mr. Saunders and he said he was interested in having a peaceful demonstration that talked about racism and issues we needed to address on the local and national level,” he said. “He wanted to focus on talking to the kids and he wanted positive role models around when he did that. He conducted himself the way we should be conducting ourselves as a nation. He did it in the perfect way. It was a peaceful march and he educated the kids about the way they need to treat each other. I have nothing but praise for him for the way it was handled and I have nothing but praise for our community and the way they supported it.”