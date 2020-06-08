Adams man charged in son’s death

WEST UNION, Ohio — An Adams County man will appear in court Monday to answer charges that he is responsible for the death of his 2-year-old son, according to news reports.

Robert Rothwell Jr., 26, of Lynx, Ohio, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of his son, court records indicate.

On May 16, records indicate, Robert Rothwell Sr. called emergency dispatch and said his grandson had been brought to his house unresponsive by his the child’s father and his mother, Lakota Montgomery. Robert Rothwell Sr. also told the dispatcher that the child, Brice Rothwell, had been placed in a cold bath before he made the 911 call, reports show. The grandfather said the child has no prior medical issue but was cold to the touch and unresponsive to CPR efforts.

When first responders arrived on the scene they were unsuccessful in attempts to revive the child, according to reports.

When members of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrived, they found items consistent with illegal drug use, documents indicate. The child’s father tested positive for fentanyl and morphine later that morning, records show.

Officials said that preliminary toxicology tests performed by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office showed those same drugs present in the child’s body.

When interviewed by police almost two weeks later, The Robert Rothwell Jr. told detectives he drove to the Cincinnati area the day his child died to buy what he said was heroin.

Robert Rothwell Jr. allegedly told police he put drugs on a windowsill near the bed before falling asleep.

He said he woke up to find his dead son on the bed, according to the documents, with the drugs around him.

Robert Rothwell Jr. is being held in the Adams County Jail without bond.