Mason County CVOID-19 cases now total 16

June 8, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0

Mason County now has six active cases of COVID-19, according to officials with the Buffalo Trace District Heath Department.

As things begin returning to normal the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to either stay home or use public health prevention procedures, BTDHD officials advised.

The best public health practices to stop the spread of disease and protect vulnerable populations:

— Stay home if ill.

— Avoid large crowds and gatherings.

— Practice physical distancing (6 feet apart).

— Wash hands and surfaces frequently.

— Wear a face covering in public.

— Monitor symptoms and remember to seek medical attention if needed.

If you are using disposable personal protection equipment like gloves and masks to protect yourself and others while in public, be sure to take them off properly and dispose PPE in a proper receptacle.

BTDHD will continue monitoring local spread of disease, advocating for disease prevention with the promotion of public health practices, and providing COVID-19 testing.

Anyone can be screened for testing by calling the health department. Drive-by tests are by appointment only.