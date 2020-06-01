Protesters make peaceful statement for Maysville

A question-and-answer forum for candidates running for public office in Maysville and Mason County.has become somewhat of a tradition for the newspaper.

Voters would normally be able to attend the open forum, sponsored by The Ledger Independent, WFTM Radio and the Maysville-Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce, held in venues in the past ranging from the historic Opera Theatre in downtown Maysville to the more modern amenities of Maysville Community and Technical College.

But as the area learns to adapt and cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, the forum venue has also been adapted to provide voters with much-needed information on candidates running in the June 23 Primary Election and still provide a safe venue for all.

Candidates running for Maysville City Commission and the 70th District seat in the Kentucky House of Representatives were invited to answer several questions sent to them and submit their answers for publication.

Maysville City Commission

Nine candidates will face off in the June 23 nonpartisan Maysville city commission primary race for eight slots available on the November ballot. Appearing on the Primary Election ballot will be Kelly Ashley, John Bess, Ann Brammer, Jeff Brammer, David Cartmell, David C. Doyle, Stephanie Gastauer, Victor McKay and Andrew Wood. Jeff Brammer was the only candidate who failed to return questions submitted to each candidate by The Ledger Independent and the Maysville Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce.

1. Share what we need to know about what qualifies you to hold this position.

Kelly Ashley — I am a lifelong citizen of Maysville and have never wanted to move anywhere else. In my previous job I have traveled extensively and was stationed in many small towns throughout the South and have seen firsthand how small communities can dry up and die. I knew then that I never wanted to see my hometown end up that way and in my nearly 14 years in office I have tried my best to do what I think will keep our town thriving. My experience and involvement here make me singularly qualified to continue my service and commitment to Maysville.

John Bess — My love for my hometown of Maysville and my experiences living in Florida and England for two decades qualify me to hold this position. After graduating from St. Patrick High School in 1998, I moved to Florida to obtain a B.S. in Aerospace Engineering from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and after graduating worked in the area for many years. In 2011, I took an assignment in England, where I lived for five years in Brighton and Worthing. During my time away, I experienced firsthand how other communities function. I also started investing in rental property in Maysville to provide quality affordable housing in this community to which I knew I would return. When I finally came back to Maysville in 2017 to be near my family, I took a position as an Application Engineer at Stober Drives and looked for ways to make a positive difference in my community. I volunteer in the music ministry at St. Patrick Church and at St. Patrick School, and I became active in the running and cycling communities in Maysville. Additionally, for several months prior to the quarantine I regularly attended City Commission meetings and am familiar with much of the work being a commissioner entails.

Ann Brammer — I worked for the City of Maysville under several great Mayors and City Commissioners. I witnessed and was a part of the daily operations for the City of Maysville.

David Cartmell — Public service has been a lifelong avocation of my family. I have held public office for 20 years including mayor and state and national directorships. This period included the lowest unemployment record and highest number of created jobs in recent history.

David C. Doyle — I have had the opportunity to build and manage new areas of operations in 9 states in my career. This has required the ability to manage multi million dollar expense budgets, manage as many as 400 employees, and also develop other management candidates to further grow the organization. What does that have to do with City Commission ? This required the ability to build teamwork not only among those that reported to me but also other departments within the company. Finding common ground so that all can participate in the glory, but also in the daily work in order to reach the goal. City Commissioners cannot get this done by themselves. They must build consensus among the rest of local government as well as the residents of the City. I have completed this type of work with household name companies. You can see more detail on some of this at my website daviddoyle4maysville.com – It does not show well on a cell phone because of the amount of information, so please use a computer. You can also send questions and comments to dduofk@yahoo.com The last thing that I find important, is that I do not have any personal agenda or alternative motive in running for Commission. After 11 corporate relocations – my wife Mary Breslin and I – sat down and had that discussion about where to make our final home. That was an easy decision, Maysville KY. This is her hometown and it has been part of my life for 30 years….so it’s home for me too ( Louisville is birthplace). All I ask is an opportunity to make a difference. If you are happy with the current team – then I will applaud from the sidelines, however if you feel it’s time to have some new ideas and a different set of eyes – from someone that has proven skills in solving problems and building successful operations, then fill in the box next to my name.

Stephanie Gastauer —Likely the qualifications that make me a viable candidate for city commission are that I was born and raised in this community, raised two children in this community, work and volunteer in this community, and worship and socialize in this community. My 41056 zip code is as much a part of me as my genetic code.

I attended both Maysville Independent and Mason County School systems, graduated from Maysville Community and Technical College as well as Northern Kentucky University and Morehead State University. I have worked in the areas of social work, the justice system, the educational system, and now the private sector for a global manufacturer. I have also served on numerous committees and boards that serve the many demographic populations of Maysville. In combination, those experiences have provided me with some great lenses to see all our city has to offer and where we can make it even better for our future.

Victor McKay — I have served this city and its citizens faithfully from 2003 to 2006 and returned to the board of commissioners in January of 2013, serving as our city’s vice-mayor. I’m a proud graduate of St. Patrick High School, Maysville Community College and Morehead State University where I earned by BA and MA degrees.

My qualifications also include past executive director of the Maysville-Mason County Tourism Commission. I am currently serving as Chair of the Buffalo Trace District Health Department and Chair of the St. Patrick School Board.

I am an independent thinker who is not afraid to question the status quo. I believe every citizen has and equal voice and deserves to be heard whenever possible.

I am a proud associate member of the Gateway Museum Center; the Maysville Knights of Columbus and a member of the local Moose Lodge and Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Andrew Wood — My formal training is in the law from Chase College of Law and in business and finance from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. My living has been made from practicing law including both civil law and criminal law as assistant Mason County Attorney. I have had experience with many businesses in addition to my law practice. All of this to say that running a city in Kentucky is very heavily dependent on laws and regulations. You don’t have to be a lawyer to understand city policies or to be an effective leader—but it doesn’t hurt anything.

2. Recently the hiring practices within the city were called into question, as the policy is to promote and hire from within. Do you believe this is the best policy to attract and have the best people in key positions within the city, and why or why not?

Ashley — I believe that, whenever possible, all promotions should come from within. These employees know the job, the people and the city better than job seekers from outside the city. These employees work, not only to do their job, but to show their superiors that they are capable and deserving of promotion. If they know that every time an opening comes up we are going outside the family to fill it, what is their incentive to try to work their way up the ladder when they can often make more money elsewhere?

Bess — I feel we have excellent city employees in all departments, and I have great respect for what they bring to their respective departments and their loyalty to the city. I also trust city management to promote only those qualified for open positions. However, I do not believe that simply advertising a job that ranks higher than entry level on the city website is a threat to anyone’s livelihood. This is a matter of transparency. These positions are funded by taxpayers, who have the right to know which jobs are open. Posting all open positions on the city’s website would eliminate the rumors of cronyism and corruption that our city government has been accused of.

Brammer — I certainly do not want to hold anyone back from being better qualified in a different position within the City. But all people applying for these jobs should have the credentials, and hopefully experience, to hold said position. If hire from within it can boost moral. If hire from within you already are aware of their strength and weaknesses. But hiring externally it also brings to the table a fresh perspective from the outside. It can also be a breathe of fresh air and access to a larger more diverse talent pool. You must sit down and look at what the City is actually looking for. This person must have many strengths, and the ability to follow through.

Cartmell — I believe that everyone who accepts employment with the City of Maysville wants the opportunity to advance. Including police, fire department and public works. Why else would they hire on? It is also good employment practice to know what is available in the private sector. For this reason we should keep all options open.

Doyle — In my 44 years of management, recruiting and training new employees has been a constant task. I served on a “personnel team” at three different companies with the responsibility for attracting and then hiring qualified individuals for the task at hand. Many times I was also responsible for the training of those new hires.

So, this subject is near and dear to me. I don’t believe there is any doubt that promotion from within is an important practice. People who are already familiar with the organization and it’s objectives is an obvious advantage to the newly promoted individual. It also builds a sense of loyalty to the ranks because they see “one of their own” moving along. Sometimes that can also cause resentment from those that feel that they have been “passed over” for a position and that can lead to turnover of employees . It is important that the individuals making these decisions have completely thought through the situation so they can make the best decision for the City. If the department that has the opening is operating at full capacity, with very little negative issues then the promotion within makes perfect sense. If, however, there is room for improvement then I believe doing some interviewing from both inside and outside is a prudent thing to do. You may still desire to make that promotion from within but you might interview someone with a complete proven skill set that could address the shortcomings of the department. I have had to make those decisions in my management career. It is one that takes great consideration of all the factors but then making the best decision for the desired outcome ( in this case, the City of Maysville).

Gastauer — I believe, wholeheartedly, in transparent hiring practices. I work in the field of talent development and understand that there is a talent pool that may be overlooked by not posting positions to the general public; the issue which I believe to have started the grievance. It is not uncommon for businesses to post a job internally for 30 days and, if there are no viable candidates, advertise the position externally. This is especially common for positions that require specific certifications or credentials such as the ranks among police officers and fire fighters. Those who do apply are required to complete the interview process in front of a hiring committee. At that time, if the committee does not find the internal candidate(s) to be a good fit, they will re-post the position externally. I think the police and fire department hiring policies emulate this practice to some degree. This practice is both ethical and legal. By extension, if there is no possibility for job opportunities for those considering relocation with their family, there would be no incentive for them to make Maysville their home. If we exclude potential talent, we limit our growth and become a city of exclusion. I do not believe that is the message we want to send.

In a community that is small and political, it is extremely important to have policies and procedures in place that are transparent and provide little room for misinterpretation. This ensures both fairness and protects people in decision making roles. With my experience, I feel as though I could provide input to help improve the process and help ensure Maysville has the transparency and processes that will make us the best we can be.

There should never be a time where one person is given the power to make hiring decision without consulting a team. That team should be trained in interviewing legalities, methods, and techniques and the process should be consistent across all departments.

Misunderstanding and miscommunication generally come from a lack of standards and hiring the right person for the job is one of the most important functions of any public or private entity.

McKay — I have advocated for the inclusion of at least two members of the board of commissioners to be included in the application process of hiring all department heads. I feel it’s important the city and its residents have qualified professionals overseeing their respective departments and representing our city on and off the clock. The current process does not allow that to happen. Our city manager has stated that it keeps politics out of it but that is where he and I have agreed to disagree. In order for what I believe should happen, the support would have to come from a majority of the city commission and that support is just not there at this time.

The hiring of seasonal or entry level associates has been the responsibility of department heads and the city manager. I do not feel the need for members of the commission to be hands-on in that area unless noticeable hiring practices call for the need for intervention.

Wood — I am proud to say that, as a City Commissioner, I participated in and pushed this discussion at City Hall. The way I see the issue is that it is the right of Maysville residents to know when a position is open and to have the right to apply for the position. They should have the right to be considered for it if they wish. The City Manager and Department Heads will evaluate all candidates and make their promotion/hiring decision based on many factors including whether the candidate knows “the system” and Maysville’s way of doing things. But a job seeker should not be prevented from being hired at the City simply because they don’t currently have a job there. As it stands now, the City’s hiring policy does not mandate that we advertise every position. I believe that this should be changed—even if we decide to promote from within most of the time.

3. Recycling efforts are a service and not a money-making initiative, however, in the long run it serves the community in the longevity of the landfill. What is your stance on recycling?

Ashley — I am wholeheartedly in favor of recycling and curbside pick up of recycling and want to see it continue. There are issues however. The city and county do not have the resources to hire full time employees to sort the recycling and must rely on inmate labor from the detention center. Also, with the participation rate of recycling hovering below 20%, It is hard to justify continuing curbside pick up. I’m not sure what the answer is but I am willing to listen to anyone who has fresh ideas and to do whatever it takes to keep this service.

Bess — As a young professional I honestly do not understand why this is even under discussion. If Maysville wants to retain and attract the best and brightest, we must be seen as keeping up with more metropolitan cities in Kentucky and Ohio. Recycling is the norm. Without it, we are not only hurting the environment, we are also hurting our community’s ability to recruit outside talent and organizations to sustain the quality of life we enjoy today.

I recycled in the towns and cities where I resided in Florida and in England. Both places have mature recycling programs offered to everyone within the city limits and detailed information on when and what to recycle. There is a lot of confusion surrounding the recycling program in Maysville, which leads to a lack of participation. Add this to those who are not reached by the program and it is destined to fail.

The city can easily promote recycling by having recycling receptacles in the entertainment district so patrons can recycle their cups as they hop from bar to bar. This is one way to promote recycling as well as demonstrate how easy it is.

Brammer — The City of Maysville has one of the most well ran landfills in the State of Kentucky. I am truly in favor of recycling I feel the benefits of doing so outweigh the negative. The bottom line is that our environment matters and we should do whatever is necessary to protect our planet.

Cartmell — Recyclables are at record low prices with no hope of improving in the near future. Since the County has stopped receiving waste from DP&L, decades have been added to the life of our landfill. For recycling, I prefer a hybrid program of both selective and graded recycling that benefits everyone. Most major cities are doing this now. Notifications can be made by newspaper, radio, and social media or sent in water bills.

Doyle — This was a question during the last election as well. I have lived in 11 different cities – small, medium and huge. Recycling is an issue in all of them. I do not recall any city having recycling pay for itself totally. Usually, the revenue from garbage collection helps make it something that can be done. Sometimes the shortfall is a little number and others it’s not.

The overall need to recycle is there – it is something that really should be done. We spent the 15 years prior to moving home in Cincinnati. Rumpke was our service there as well and we had recycling. We paid a monthly fee for both garbage and recycling – and it was a good bit more than what we pay here in Maysville. That of course has some bearing, but in real terms – it’s a matter of scale too. The cost of doing business in a large city is more as well.

So David, what are you saying. I believe that we should recycle and we need to explore all opportunities in order to make that as affordable as possible. If we are unable to find any way to make curbside available at a reasonable cost then the central drop off is our only alternative. Stopping it altogether is not a viable alternative….and I do believe that most of our citizens want to help any way possible.

Gastauer — In 1997, I was recognized at the state level with an award from Pepsi for recycling education in the schools. Recycling has been on my radar for a very long time. It is the right thing to do for many reasons and, during the depression, folks began the practice out of necessity. Inasmuch as recycling is important, the reduction of single use plastics and consumables is as much, if not more so. When Maysville became in jeopardy of losing curbside recycling, I started a Maysville Sustainability group in the community to try and rally the troops to increase our recycling participation. It is my belief that recycling efforts are in danger because 1) It is not a money maker, 2) there is not a great market at this time and, 3) there is not a city-wide belief that it is important. Unless the community and city govt can act together, it simply will not be successful. Through research we know that behavior changes attitudes and attitudes change values. You do not have to believe in something to do it but doing it has the potential to change your belief, therefore, ordinances and actions must match. We can show commitment by banning Styrofoam usage in the city limits, sending out recycling information to all households using city utilities, changing recycling days to correspond with trash pickup, providing large recycling bins for a small monthly usage fee, placing recycling containers throughout the city, marketing a recycling campaign, and committing to set the example in all city run offices.

Through this pandemic, I fear we will not regain curbside recycling services. I hate it but it does not mean that we have not learned lessons. The recycling center at the landfill is still accepting recycling material and folks who are invested are using it. The materials being delivered are hand sorted and have been cleaner materials yielding more monetary return. In addition, I have collected data from Mason County Fiscal Court over the last several months indicating we are down more than 60 percent in recycling since December. The following is in pounds recycled at the Mason County Landfill:

Dec.19- 201,510; Jan. 20- 193,950; Feb. 20- 151, 380; March 20- 136, 575; April 20- 63,883.

Based on this information, 36 additional tons of waste was placed into our landfill from March to April 2020 by not having available bins and curbside service.

Possible solutions may be to place large bins in multiple areas around the city and enclose them. We could partner with the court system and have non-violent offenders man the bins during certain hours to, a) provide a way for offenders without gainful employment for court costs and fines to work off their debt to society (we need way more of this but, alas, another topic for another day) and b) prevent misuse of public recycling bins.

We must continue to work together to find solutions for this topic. It is not acceptable to dismiss.

McKay — Each and every one of us has a responsibility to care about the environment that we live in. I believe recycling plays a vital role and I have always supported curbside service for our citizens. City hall has supported those efforts over the years but that same support has been weaning for the past several years now. The program’s existence is at stake due to participation numbers continuing to decline. And, no comprehensive study or plan can solve that. We need people so participate. We need volunteers at the recycling center to process the recyclables and a market for those same recyclables in order for the program to survive. Otherwise, curbside services will be a losing financial proposition and centralized recycling drop-offs will be the new norm.

Wood — When the recycling program is working efficiently then it is a home run for everyone. There is simply no question that it should be pursued. However, the model upon which our recycling program was created is no longer functional. That is because there is no customer for much of the material that we collected; Much of the material that we collected went to the landfill after all of our efforts to collect and separate it. Until a customer is found for this material it serves no purpose to continue to collect and separate it. As elected representatives of City Government, we have an obligation (both legal and moral) to not waste money and to spend it for the public good. I am open to a different way of doing things regarding the recycling program, but so far a solution has not appeared.

4.The revitalization of the East End has been the topic of Candidate forums for a while now. What ideas would you bring to the City Commission?

Ashley — Revitalizing the east end of town is something I have worked on for years. I live in the east end and plan to continuing to live there for as long as the Good Lord will let me. We are working on a new park on Forest Ave. We are continually demolishing dilapidated houses in an effort to clean up the neighborhoods and make resident proud of where they live. We have located a police substation on Forest Ave to increase police presence in the area. I would like to see more effort to do something about the abandoned industrial properties and am open to any ideas anyone might have on that issue.

Bess —I practically grew up on the East End and I still have family members who live there. I see a lot of positive things going on in the East End. M’s Eatery and Bubby’s Burgers are awesome! Comprehend’s expansion as well as Hardymon Lumber’s commitment to rebuild are great for that part of town. There is also the destruction of derelict houses and the renovation of many of the properties by homeowners. But more still needs to be done. We really need businesses on the East End. For years there were several prosperous manufacturing facilities that fueled that part of Maysville. With several of the tobacco warehouses either demolished or sitting empty, there is plenty of space for smaller manufacturing facilities like Glenro to take root and grow.

Making it easier to travel to the historic district of downtown Maysville from the East End will also help in revitalizing that side of town. Last year Kentucky was named the least physically active state in the Union. Making the East End more pedestrian-friendly by repairing uneven and cracked sidewalks, as well as creating a walking/cycling path on the north side of the floodwall – connecting the boat dock to Limestone Landing – will promote physical activity. It is amazing the amount of people that use the path on Maple Leaf. Bringing this same concept to downtown will be just as popular.

Brammer — The East End of Maysville looks so much better, with many thanks to the present Commission. With this said we can only keep building from here to achieve these results all over Maysville. The City has these Ordinance in place to do this as well. We need to look at our entire City! We have problem areas all over the City. We cannot wait anymore on this issue. We need to take the bull by the horns and make our City beautiful all over, not just in some areas.

Cartmell — The East End will continue to be mixed use – residential, manufacturing and warehousing. The City successfully applied for a park grant when I was chairman of the Recreational Trails Commission. The Danny Hay Memorial Skate Park has been located to Forest Avenue. Millions of dollars have been spent by KU, Columbia Gas and the City on infrastructure for future development. The Lundergan group continues to invest heavily in the East End.

Doyle — This too has been a topic for some time. I believe the location of the Police substation was a great idea. I hope the residents feel the same way.

I did not grow up in Maysville so I cannot think about how it used to be or make any comparisons – so I can only respond to what I see today.

I visit the IGA often since I live in downtown Maysville and that is a great convenience to me, and I would imagine to the residents too.

First, this is a perfect example of the need to develop a “team” to work on an opportunity that would be great for all. One of the issues that I think would help all of Maysville as well as the East End is our determination to curb crime and drugs in our total community. I believe that we are missing our opportunities in this area because of the “system.” Our Police officers and Sheriff work very hard every day to stop and apprehend individuals who are not obeying our laws. In some cases there is even an altercation during this event and our first responders are in danger. Then this person who is arrested winds up with suspended – or even forgiven fines and jail time due to the costs associated with that or lack of jail space. That is NOT the fault of our officers, our DA or Prosecutors or even our Judges, but it’s that system that causes us to not hold people accountable for their actions. Again, in my opinion, this is a “team” opportunity. We must understand all of the roadblocks and then work to remove them. It could be a state level issue and if that is the case then we need to make contact with our State Representatives for a seat at the table. It certainly won’t resolve itself. The fallout from that is that individuals that might be thinking about doing some of these things might not feel there is any price to pay for the misbehavior. That must be stopped.

Additionally, we should do all we can to assist in activities that bring more “pride of ownership” to our property. This might involve more joint work between property owners, tenants and the City to have improvements more available. I think it would be a good idea for our Commissioners and our Mayor to have a “booth” a couple of Saturdays ( maybe in the Police parking lot) for residents to visit us ( I say us, meaning you have allowed me to represent you) and we can talk about how to best make some of those things happen. Nothing gets solved without communication and understanding…..and that needs to go both ways. The City cannot solve it all by itself – and the residents can’t either so that is where headway can be made.

Gastauer — I grew up in the East End and continue to drive and walk there on a regular basis to see what is going on and changes that are occurring. There are a lot of great properties and people in the East End of Maysville. There are also a lot of homes and buildings in disrepair, vandalism, trash, homelessness, and drug use/trafficking/abuse.

I think it is important to establish multiple community task forces for multiple areas and issues of Maysville. The people who live there day in and day out have unique perspectives that should not be overlooked. They should have some skin in the game regarding revitalization and solutions.

I grew up on Pelham Street, Arrington and Schubert Avenues and played most days at Beechwood Park. I drive by parks in downtown and am saddened by their condition. It would be great if there was a concerted effort to create community partnerships to sponsor or adopt a park much like the beautiful restoration of Browning Park in downtown. Lighting is a significant issue in many areas. There are a lot of opportunities to do things you do not need to be doing in poorly lit areas. The Washington Rec Park looks amazing and I would love to see downtown parks cared for with such pride.

It would be my long-term vision to have a training facility (public or private entity) in the East End for skilled trades such as welding, electric, plumbing, and carpentry. Several empty warehouses would make ideal locations for training facilities. Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club and YMCA satellite locations would be a welcome addition, too. The area behind the police station and Ron’s IGA would be a wonderful area for the development of some type of greenhouses/farmer’s market/community gardens. Public or private entities should be given tax incentives for locating/investing in the East End and all Maysville businesses given tax incentives for creating apprenticeships.

A review of property ordinances and enforcement is also a necessary, and complicated, subject to address as it pertains to the conditions of many properties.

A big complaint is the lack of quality, affordable housing for young professionals. There are many opportunities to address this in Maysville and we must be strategic in doing so.

Having an independent revitalization study is critical to Maysville in general, not East End specific. The pothole theory relates to someone living in an environment day in and day out, knowing where the potholes or issues are, and becoming accustomed to driving around or avoiding them. There is such an emotional attachment and personal response to uncovering and identifying issues that I do not believe it wise to complete the study in-house.

McKay — The revitalization of one of our city’s oldest sections has been priority number one for me since 2013. Years of neglect, absentee ownership, the closing of businesses along with a little apathy have left their mark in the east end of Maysville. The city has made great strides the past few years and I’m very proud of our efforts in doing so. We opened a police station that has been welcomed with opened arms by residents as wells as businesses who took a chance in our city’s east end of town.

The city is working on the completion of brand new part that’s located on Forest Avenue. We have torn down more than a dozen dilapidated properties and auctioned them off to adjacent property owners or potential developers. You have to drive through the east end to see things are happening and it’s for the better.

Wood — Over the last two years we have removed many abandoned and blighted houses that served as magnets for bad actors. This has helped property owners maintain their properties and remove hiding places for vagrants. We should make it easier to build new homes on the lots that exist in the East End. I have shown my commitment to the East End not only through my words but through my actions. I founded a company called East End Properties. 12 of the 16 homes that I own are in the East End. All of them except for 1 have been completely remodeled during my ownership.

5. What do you believe the most pressing issue is for our community and how would you resolve it?

Ashley — I believe the most pressing issue In our city is jobs, jobs, jobs! We need to find a way to attract secure, good paying jobs to our area to stem the exodus of our young people to the big cities for financial security. Owen McNeill has done a fantastic job recruiting good businesses and opportunities to our city and I know he will continue to pull us up!

Bess — The most pressing issue for our community is the lack of well-paying jobs for our citizens. We have almost every fast food chain you can think of, but not a lot of solid manufacturing jobs that pay well. Maysville has not recovered from the death of tobacco or the fallout from NAFTA, leaving us struggling to retain our identity. We have good, hardworking people, but not enough places for them to find meaningful employment, so they take their talents elsewhere or become a shell of their former selves hooked on drugs. Maysville needs an identity. At one time, we were a river town larger than Cincinnati. Then we were a tobacco powerhouse alongside bustling manufacturers like Wald’s, Carnation, and Browning’s, to name a few. I think we should promote Maysville as the City of Motion. We still have the remnants of Browning’s-turned-Emerson-turned-Regal on the East End. Stober is a powerhouse in the gearbox and motor manufacturing industry, and PPI manufactures idlers, pulleys, and bearings. It is no accident that Maysville is attracting these businesses, and there is no reason we cannot have more industries in the area that make components and systems for the conveying and automation industries. We also have the rail and the river to transport large goods. Why don’t we look at manufacturers who make large products that require transportation by barge or train?

Brammer — I would like to attract more small businesses to our downtown area, but still continue to grow on top of the hill. There are many types of growth; Mom and Pop businesses, along with bigger businesses. Regardless whether you are on top of the hill, or downtown Maysville, we are still the City of Maysville. Our City has so much potential! But I feel like the newly elected Commissioner will face a bigger problem. I cannot help but think the Corona Virus will definitely have a huge effect on our City through lost revenue. I think they will be faced with some serious decisions to be made. I am hoping not, but bigger cities are already facing lost revenue. But I am a true believer if we build it, it will come! We must all build it together. It has to be a team concept who work together and not against each other. We have to utilize our different organizations and listen to their ideas. We have to include successful entrepreneurs . Actually we have to lay the groundwork, make a decision, and take action!. We want our youth to come back to our community, but we have to provide them the opportunity to do so. We, as their leaders, must have the vision and passion for them to do so.

Cartmell — Currently, the COVID-19 pandemic and an economic slow down worry me the most. Maysville’s prosperity is based on employment. Payroll tax is our lifeblood. If the national economy doesn’t open up, our economy will not rebound. We need people back at work! The two most logical people to affect this change are Governor Beshear and Senator McConnell. I will meet with both of them.

Doyle — This question does not have a single answer. There are several “legs of the stool” in that total picture.

My previous answer to the East End question is one leg. The reason for that would be if we put together those activities for it – we can expand that to the rest of the city.

Secondly, momentum appears to be growing in bringing business to town. Granted most of that may have been from work done some time ago – we need to keep up the pace. If we can continue to attract “names” to town – then other things fall in line. More jobs, houses being purchased, restaurants filled and on and on. With the addition of Rural King and Hobby Lobby – we have things to talk about. Anything that can be done to bolster that “team” would be a tremendous boost to our economy and the long term health of the community.

The saying…”leave it better than we found it” can be expanded to “leave it better than when I grew up there.” We need opportunities for our young people to see a reason to stay or a reason to come back after college and make it home again like it was for their families.

Gastauer — One of the most pressing issues for our community is misunderstanding who does what, when, how, and why regarding city government. It leads to a lot of finger pointing and misinformation. Transparency is important and it should be up to city govt to push information to its constituents, not for constituents to have to mine for information. In the midst of the pandemic, many offices have started to hold meetings via Facebook Live which is an awesome platform (when the sound is working for us folks hard of hearing) but it is only one means of delivering information. We need to continue to look at new avenues to make sure everyone is being informed about what decisions are being made and why. We need to encourage a community of questioning where the focus is always ‘we over me’ and the understanding of disagreement is around policy, protocol, and procedures not around whether or not someone is personally liked or disliked.

To open the conversation, we should start at the beginning. Currently we have a city manager-council form of government where the mayor is an elected member of the board of commissioners. I’m not aware of whether or not the question has ever been asked regarding if this is the best form of government for Maysville but I think it is worth the discussion. If the answer is, “because it’s the way we’ve always done it”, we need to find a better answer or more thoughtful leaders.

Starting with a vision, mission, purpose, and values statement should guide the work of the team. Without being able to refer to why we are doing what we are doing and toward what we are working is a futile endeavor that has no destination. It is treading water to stay afloat at best.

I have heard, “We need to create more jobs” as a regular campaign promise time and time again although that statement alone does little to attract and retain employers. Research shows that industry follows workforce. What that means for Maysville is that we must develop a plan for our residents to be trained in some type of skill. Now that we know that has to be a part of the plan, we can identify our unemployed or underemployed populations (including those transitioning back to society from incarceration) to determine a benchmark for starting, set measurable goals for the next 5 years toward that outcome, devise a relevant and attainable plan to achieve those goals, assign the responsibility to measure, monitor, and achieve those goals to person or team with an interest or investment of success.

Over the last year and a half, we have gained many small businesses and some potential big hitters in Enviroflight, PatienTech, and PPI. Grateful to have them in our community, no question. In strict contrast to the last 25 years, we have lost thousands of jobs among the closings or significant reductions in staff among Crystal Tissue, TechnoTrim, DP&L, Brownings/Regal, and Carmeuse. The loss is much greater than the gain and we have to be intentional about how we prepare our workforce to be agile in re-skilling and up-skilling to attract and retain business and industry offering a living wage to invest in our community. Our people are the best differentiator we have to offer.

In addition, access to faster, reliable, and more economically competitive internet, commensurate to our Tollesboro and Aberdeen neighbors, and social determinants of health such as adoption of indoor smoking bans in public places puts Maysville behind the 8 ball in attracting progressive companies and families to invest and remain in our area. Kentucky’s overall population is expected to grow 11% over the next 20 years, while that of Mason County is expected to fall 6% (down to 16,500). For comparison, similar Kentucky communities like Danville, Glasgow, Bardstown, Versailles, Somerset, Morehead, and Mt Sterling are all anticipated to grow 5-10%. We must address the causes of population drain and admit that lagging in training, jobs, infrastructure, cultural diversity, and healthy public policies are adding to the loss of our best and brightest to areas that have more appealing offerings.

Clear expectations, roles, and measurable outcomes must drive the work we do. There are many ideas floating around what, why, and how things should be done but, to my knowledge, there is no strategic plan of action and regular departmental reporting or ownership around the metric areas of daily operations, continued improvement projects and timelines, and plans for progression and growth. This endeavor must be the priority and we must clarify who is responsible for each item. Not everything can be a priority, or nothing is and not everyone can be responsible for everything or we will always be working from a reactive vs. proactive stance. It is important to move the conversation from ‘No, because…’ to ‘Yes, if…’

McKay — Maysville is no different from other communities across the country. There are continuous efforts being made by many to prepare the next generation of job seekers to enter a much needed workforce. Those same individuals have taken a vested interest in the training and education of future employees who will be partly responsible for prosperity of companies and businesses who took a chance on Maysville when they located here.

Another pressing issue for our city is our aging infrastructure. Out of sight is out of mind may be good for some but the time to address water and sewer lines is now. Kicking the can down the road can no longer be the norm. The city needs to make a concerted effort to address the issue even if it is only done so one block at a time.

One issue that I have pressed for years is cost saving initiatives. The city passed a measure several years ago that would reward employees that presented ideas that resulted in actual costs savings. We need to see more of that. In the private sector, many employees are required to come up with cost saving initiatives. For many of them, their jobs depended on it.

Wood — The most pressing issue for the City of Maysville right now actually resides at the state level. It is the failure of state government to adequately fund the retirement system for public sector employees. Most people don’t realize it, but the state is currently funding state employees retirement by assessing its members. The result is that the City has to annually contribute $1,900,000.00 dollars to the State to fund employee retirements. This amounts to 24.06% of our non-hazardous employee salaries and 39.58% of our hazardous employees salaries. Stated a different way, for every $1,000,000.00 in salaries that we pay to our employees, Maysville (and other public sector agencies) have to write an additional check to the state for $395,800.00 for hazardous employees and $240,600.00 for non-hazardous employees. Again, let me reiterate that this heavy-handed policy of the state retirement system costs Maysville $1,900,000.00 every year. And this percentage will likely increase over time.

This is a problem that affects not only the City of Maysville but also Mason County, and any other entity that participates in Kentucky Retirement Systems. (Some agencies are assessed at 80% of their payroll!)

The real problem is that the state has limited the ways that these participating entities can raise money so our retirement “assessment” has been increased to a stratospheric level without giving us the means to recoup the money sent to Frankfort. In other words, the state has limited the ways that Maysville can tax/raise money. So the taxing model that they have given us was to be used to provide for essential city services—and now we have to provide those services AND fund a major part of our public sector employees’ retirements and health insurance after they retire.

This is a hidden tax because Maysville (and the other entities) are ultimately having to pay this assessment by cutting services that are part of their core mission. This problem will not be solved until the State decides to do their part and contribute their part to employees’ retirement. As a City Commissioner I will continue to pressure officials at the State level to adequately fund retirees’ pensions and let Maysville spend its money on what it is supposed to be spent on—our residents.

6. Maysville is a river town, yet we do very little to capitalize on it for tourism purposes. What are your thoughts with respect to this?

Ashley — Maysville IS a river town and we are all very proud of that fact! Along with Gateway Museum Center and the Pogue family we have let it be known that Maysville is the birthplace of bourbon and from whose landing that same bourbon was shipped all over the country. Fortunately we have a floodwall to keep the river where it belongs. Unfortunately, outside that floodwall there is very little space (not to mention RR tracks) between it and the river that does not lend itself to very well to development. I would like to see some sort of public/private partnership develop a boatdock/floating restaurant close to Limestone Landing and I feel sure that, with our history and determination, we can make some of that happen.

Bess — The Maysville Tourism Department does an excellent job. The festivals and events they organize, along with the other privately organized running and cycling events that take place in the area, bring in people from all over the country. Tourism also does a great job preserving our historical old buildings by acquiring grants, which should continue to be a priority. However, tourism is not the savior. It is a piece of the pie and it must be viewed as such. I love downtown Maysville and Old Washington. I think they are beautiful. A lot of improvements have been made in both places, and there is still a considerable amount of work remaining. We are not the only river town that is suffering from the big city vacuum. In order to save downtown Maysville, we need industry back in the area. With that, downtown can reach its full potential by returning to its former glory. Tourists will come to Maysville to partake in the shopping, restaurants, and culture fueled by the residents. Maysville must be a great place to live if we want people to see it as a great place to visit.

Brammer — I would certainly like to see more activities in our downtown area. We have to think outside the box as to what they may be. The Rosemary Clooney festival brought so many people to our area. It was great to see our City sidewalks impassable! It was also great for our hotels, restaurants, not to mentions the shopping. But as of right now, we have to be aware of the distancing due to Corona, but feel this too shall pass and can look at it in the future. We must also listen to the ideas of others, see what they have to bring to the table. I feel there are many people who have great ideas and are not being heard. We have our residents who come to our many festivites, I feel like they will support new ideas as well.

Cartmell — Since the Meldahl Dam was constructed, Maysville lost much of its developable shoreline. Millions have been spent on gaining access to the river at Limestone Landing and at the River Park. Entrepreneurs continue to develop campgrounds and recreation venues west of Maysville. Hardymon Landing is the logical location for tourism potential for the right developer.

Doyle — I believe we need to look at more activities that bring people to Maysville. Plan things to take advantage of visits from paddleboats that dock here. Have more business open….have residents around downtown when they are here and show them we are happy people in a nice town to visit. More festivals in our city brings in people that visit and might then think “let’s go back to Maysville sometime and visit.” Our local vendors can take advantage of the chance to increase their sales with more visitors. Then if we can have those visitors feel like coming back to use our restaurants and other attractions that will further increase our tourism income.

Another opportunity might be to communicate with KET and have them come back for an “update” visit. Time it around the grand opening of Hobby Lobby and tie in Rural King as signs of a vibrant community. Come to Maysville, shop, visit the Museum, History of Old Washington and then showcase a few of the houses that have been restored to give us the best possible light. This could spur people within an hour or so come give us a “look-see.”

Gastauer — Rural tourism is vastly different than urban tourism. We must capitalize on what differentiates us from cookie cutter communities. Unique eateries and local artisans/performers in addition to family owned watering holes and agritourism as well as outdoor adventures are part of what makes us special.

Utilizing the talent and expertise of our locals in planning attractions for the river park and Limestone Landing is a missed opportunity. The rich history involving Maysville and the Underground Railroad has so much potential for residents and visitors alike to learn and explore.

Not tapping into water related experiences such as kayaking, canoeing, fishing, jet skiing, riverboats, etc. leaves tourism dollars on the table. Developing the river park and making improvements to lighting, shelters, cooking options, designated utilities for food trucks, and weekly activities for entertainment and fishing tournaments would be a natural fit.

Forty percent of tourists report they are drawn to towns with water sources such as rivers, lakes, or oceans. Being a good city commissioner means admitting river tourism is not my area of expertise although finding and organizing the members of our community with a vision, mission, purpose, and plan certainly is. A revitalization study would help to determine specific areas on which to focus.

Many people come to Maysville for a day trip. We want to entice them to keep coming back time and time again. When people leave, we need to send them on their way with the assurance that they are an ambassador for the best of small-town America.

McKay — This one really hits home. For the life of me, I have never understood why we separate ourselves from the river. I have seen a couple of interesting riverfront development plans over the years but they lay dormant, collecting dust. Limestone Landing is truly remarkable but we need additional access points. We have an entrance to the river on the north end of Commerce Street but it has been secured for couple of years now with a cattle gate. Why is that? Open up the gate and let people use the area to fish and enjoy the river. I am aware it takes money to make things happen so city leaders need to be more creative and aggressive in the way they seek funding for riverfront development.

Mason County has applied for membership to the Appalachian Region Commission. Funding for projects such as riverfront development and tourism related projects are a big part of the commission’s funding, including infrastructure. We need to continue pursuing membership in the ARC for sure.

Wood — First of all I’d say that Maysville is committed to preserving and improving its downtown and historic areas such as Old Washington. I proudly cast my vote to preserve the Main Street Program as well as to re-implement the facade program. There is no question that tourism is an industry and that Maysville does and should capitalize on this.

Having said that, Maysville is hamstrung when it comes to river development due to the location of the railroad in Maysville. Additionally the floodwalls serve to severely limit our connection with the river. I don’t know that there is a solution to these impediments other than to continue to do what we are doing with the Limestone Landing and the Maysville River Park.

Kentucky State Representative — District 70, Bracken, Mason, Fleming and Robertson counties

Candidates Rob Conn and William Lawrence will face off in the June 23 Republican primary. The winner will face Democrat William Craig Miller in November’s General Election.

1. Share what we need to know that qualifies you to hold this position.

Rob Conn — Like most people in the counties that make up the 70th District, I believe in God, am strongly pro-life, pro 2nd Amendment and love our Commonwealth. However, to provide the best representation for our people more than conservative core values is required. I believe in service and solving problems. My entire adult life has been laser-focused on these beliefs. As many already know, I served the people of the Commonwealth as a Kentucky State Trooper for 22 years, the last 7 years of which I was in charge of a squad in one of the State Police’s elite Drug Enforcement/Special Investigative Units covering 15 counties. Since my retirement from the Kentucky State Police I have been employed by Hypac Manufacturing in Flemingsburg as well as starting my own small lawn care business. I understand the challenges of everyday working people trying to provide for their families, I also understand the challenges of starting and operating a small business in addition to my experience as a State Trooper.

I know the region well, and I know the state well…from a “boots on the ground” perspective. Moreover, I know that to solve problems more is required than just a “one size fits all” strategy. Usually it takes involvement of local, state, and federal levels of government. Sometimes it takes faith-based organizations and churches. Sometimes it takes private businesses. The point is that we should never be so arrogant as to think the state always knows best. All people have to be involved and we should be willing to listen to good ideas…no matter the source. I have a track record of doing just that and will bring an attitude of inclusion and a strong work ethic to the state legislature. And, I promise you that I will always do what I think is right for our district and state, not what I think will posture me for the next election.

William Lawrence — Our district is facing a transitioning economy that is leaving many people behind. Unfortunately most of our communities are not well-equipped to meet the economic challenges before us. We need a leader who has the experience, the proven experience, in business development, job creation, and community revitalization. I am the only candidate in this race who has that experience, the only candidate who has built that experience from the ground up. I began my career with nothing but my own hard work and determination to provide a good life for my family when I founded Lawrence Development. Now, that small business has transformed into a local leader in real estate that provides affordable housing, inexpensive commercial office space, restores historical landmarks, and invests in community projects.

Kentucky is crippled by careless financial management, reckless spending, and poor investments. This pandemic has only intensified those problems, and the bills will come due. The questions now are how much more will our current leaders take from us to pay those bills and how much more opportunity they will sap from our families? How much progress will they hinder in our communities? Now, more than ever, we must elect a businessman with the financial skills to scrutinize our budgets, target wasteful spending, and be a good steward of your money. We must elect a candidate who will cut the endless regulations and red tape that is crippling our businesses and strangling our potential. We need a leader with experience in building real, tangible opportunities. I am that leader.

My entire career has been defined by my ability to bring people together to produce growth. Whether it’s rallying local leaders to support an initiative, bringing investors together to fund a project, or convincing lenders to invest in our community, I am the only candidate that does this on a daily basis. I am the only candidate that will be able to take these skills to the General Assembly to negotiate on your behalf, and to produce results for you and your families.

2. What is your vision for the counties of the 70th district?

Conn —- My vision for our district is the same as it is for our Commonwealth. I want the people of the 70th District to have the same opportunities as everyone in our state and nation. How do we do this? One of the first things I would push for is a serious focus on the opioid crisis. It is devastating our region and this state. It is destroying families and the lives of our people. I believe we are at a tipping point in this crisis. If we don’t get this epidemic under control soon, I believe we will suffer irreparable damage within just a few short years.

To address this crisis will take a multi-faceted approach.

First; We have to start early. I believe we need integrate an anti-drug message in our schools at an early age. If the schools can talk about sex education and climate change there is no reason something as important and life impacting as drug abuse should not be addressed as well.

Second; Law Enforcement. I saw first-hand, while as a State Trooper, the value of law enforcement in this fight. While a member of the drug enforcement unit we were most successful when we integrated local, state, and federal agencies in busting drug dealers. These dealers belong in prison because their actions are devastating the lives of our families, friends, and Commonwealth.

Third; Treatment. I have learned that effective drug treatment is the key to turning addicts into productive citizens. After all, we all know people or have family members who have fallen to temptation and made mistakes with regard to abuse of opioids. I don’t think anyone wants them to face a lifetime of incarceration or misery. We want them to get better and to be productive members of society. Effective treatment is the answer to this, along with job training. Of course this will only work if the addict is motivated to change. Careful screening of the addicted is the key to effective treatment and effective treatment is the key to turning these citizens’ lives around.

Lastly, we must look at regulatory reforms with regard to prescription of opioids. There is no doubt these drugs have been effective for many people. However, the power and addictive nature of opioids creates the temptation for their abuse and the unscrupulous exploitation of drug dealers. I believe we need to get the best medical minds together to create a “prescription criteria” that will not compromise the treatment of those in legitimate need of treatment, but will help to protect the over-prescription or abuse of opioids.

I want to bring my experiences and ideas to the state legislature so that they can be implemented throughout the Commonwealth. I believe if we approach the opioid epidemic in the manner I have laid out we will get this problem under control.

This is just one of the top issues facing our region and state which has to be addressed aggressively to effectively improve all aspects of the quality of life for the citizens of the region.

Lawrence — My vision for the counties of District 70 is one of hope and prospect for improvement and growth. My vision is one in which our children can continue to call this District home, not being forced to flee to other areas with more opportunity. Our counties are experiencing significant challenges. Businesses are closing, poverty is increasing, Main Streets are literally crumpling, and we have an opioid epidemic that is crippling our communities. While these problems endure, our current leaders do little to help us. They fight for political power; they tax us more and recklessly squander our money. This is not the path we need. My vision is to use the platform of the General Assembly to draft legislation that stimulates economic growth. We can do this through tax incentives and expanding economic and infrastructure development aid to our counties. As your State Representative, I will also evolve my position, not just to be your legislature but also to act as your Marketing Director for our District. A priority of mine will be seeking out and recruiting new companies and businesses to our Counties.

3. Large amounts of money are pouring out of Kentucky and into Ohio and Indiana because of legalized gambling. Do you support legalizing gaming in Kentucky, and if not, why?

Conn — I personally do not support legalized gambling in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

I often hear proponents of gambling legalization talking about how much money our state is losing each year to neighboring states in an effort to convince voters that we should go down that path. But what you almost never hear about are the negative societal impacts that gambling brings to areas where it is legalized.

I realize the prospect of additional tax revenue to the state can be enticing to many people, but it will come at a cost. I believe we would see a significant increase in crime as well as very harmful impacts on families. Many of us have friends or family who have lost all that they have…their property, their families, and their livelihoods…because they have become addicted to gambling. By bringing legalized gambling to Kentucky we will be making it much easier for our people to engage in this activity putting themselves and their families at risk to suffer the same fate many gamblers have experienced.

Always remember, where gambling is concerned the odds always favor the house…never the gambler!

As I’ve stated this is my personal belief, with that being said, I am willing to listen and look at factual data in regards to the areas that casinos are currently operating close to our borders and what impact they have actually had on the local economy as well as state revenue.

I as well as many of the voters of the state remember that the lottery when launched was supposed to be the cure all for the state’s shortfalls in education funding. Thirty-one years later the education system seems in worse financial shape than before with schools not having the funding to purchase necessary materials for students. It also took nearly ten years for the KEES program to start funding scholarships for the students of the state and that is with the lottery being run by the state. Casinos will not be a state entity so therefore the owners will be the ones getting rich on the losses of our citizens.

Lawrence — I am skeptical about expanding gambling in Kentucky. Gambling will not bring significant fortune to our state economy like our Governor would have you believe. Let’s be clear – our Governor wants expanded gambling, not to enrich your lives, but to enrich the State’s coffers. I am tired of the State looking for new tax revenue streams; instead, they should be looking for and fighting for new opportunities for us! Better use of our energies would be to focus on attracting companies and industries to our State. Our first priority should be working to attract businesses that actually produce goods and services to improve our lives, bring stable jobs to our communities, and provide more disposable income for us to invest in our families and futures.

4. Legalization of medical marijuana has been a hot topic for several years. What is your position?

Conn — Admittedly, I am skeptical about the benefits of medical marijuana. I have seen so many negative impacts of marijuana and other illegal drugs that I have a hard time embracing medical marijuana and am adamantly opposed to its’ recreational use.

However, I am open-minded and have the same attitude about the use of medical marijuana that I have for any other pharmaceutical drug. My position is this; if the same type of research used for other pharmaceuticals demonstrates that using medical marijuana improves a patient’s quality of life and is prescribed by a medical doctor then I could support it. There has been research showing that properly used marijuana can help ease the pain of many illnesses and improve the quality of life for the patient. I also believe, based on the strong possibility of system abuse as we have witnessed with the over-prescription of opioids, strong regulatory measures must be enacted to prevent a similar epidemic.

House Bill 136, whose primary sponsor was Jason Nemes, I feel addressed my concerns and as it was written I would have supported and voted for the bill.

Lawrence — Though I oppose recreational marijuana, I do support the legalization of medical marijuana. According to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, there is substantial evidence that cannabinoids are effective in treating chronic pain in adults, chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, multiple sclerosis spasticity, and many other debilitating conditions. Medical marijuana is far less harmful, and it has far fewer adverse side effects than most prescription drugs, especially the opiate-based painkillers that are fueling drug dependency in our District.

5. Kentucky’s Road Fund is woefully underfunded and to be competitive, we must place greater emphasis on our transportation systems. What funding method would you support?

Conn — As I have said many times, I am not a politician. The simple and honest answer is I don’t know yet. And, what’s more none of these candidates or even the current members of the legislature know right now either. The COVID-19 crisis has taken a dire budget situation and made it much worse for our state. So, we are at a point where just about anything a politician tells you about the budget cannot be relied upon.

I believe some very difficult decisions will have to be made regarding the state budget, including the Road Fund. So, I am not willing to tell voters about how we should deal with the Road Fund portion of the State budget when it is unknown how devastating this current economic crisis will impact both budgets. I believe this will take a lot of study and discussion with all parts of state government to see how we move forward from this budget crisis. There are undoubtedly parts of the budget that need to be funded, but how that all will fit together remains to be seen at this point.

Lawrence — We must adequately fund our infrastructure. Having well-maintained roads is critical to facilitating economic growth. Many would suggest that the best course of action to fund our roads is to increase the gas tax. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a great toll on many people in our District. Jobs have been lost, incomes have disrupted, and businesses have been severely weakened or forced to permanently close. Now, when our people are suffering, it is certainly not the time to burden us with another tax increase. Before we do anything else, we must first thoroughly examine our budget, line item by line item, to determine areas of waste. Wasted and misused funds should then be directed to our road systems. As your Representative, I will never vote to approve a budget without first taking the necessary precautions to safeguard your money from reckless government waste.

6. Kentucky is 47th in Labor Force Participation, yet we have hundreds of available jobs in the region. What needs to be done to fill these open positions?

Conn — This is an area where we can do much better, both as a region and state. We have the available population for work, we have the available jobs, so why are we unable to put the faces in spaces? I would advocate a couple of low-cost ways to get at this problem.

The first would be to work through the Kentucky Department of Education to increase the number of internships through our High Schools with local businesses. Where this is used there is a tremendous benefit, both to the student and the business. Oftentimes the businesses benefit from the incredible computer skills of our young people, a skill that can improve the business bottom line. The student benefits by doing meaningful work, making a little money, and learning the value of a work-ethic. It also has the added benefit on a resume’ demonstrating some experience on the part of the student when applying for a job.

Secondly, I would strongly advocate a curriculum focus on “soft skills” for high school aged students. Many of our young people today do not understand how to apply for a job. This puts them at a big disadvantage when looking for work. I believe this focus should include but not be limited to, resume’ construction, how to communicate during an interview, dressing appropriately, and how to conduct yourself on the job.

We cannot forget those folks that are beyond high school. We are fortunate to have MCTC and KWI in our district and by working with these institutions and the many quality individuals in our areas workforce development districts as well as the excellent local officials and business leaders we can create a curriculum to ensure we have the trained people to attract more companies to locate and invest in our region.

Also, I refer back to my discussion of the opioid problem. Many jobs are available but people do not pass the drug test in order to begin work there. I know of local companies looking to hire employees but finding that only a couple of the applicants can pass a drug test. This leaves them with open positions and potentially less productivity. In order to attract more employment opportunities, we have to prove that we have a reliable work force.

I also believe manufacturing jobs need to come home from foreign countries and reduce our dependence on places like China. Again, manufacturers need to know we have an educated and reliable workforce. We have to get people more prepared to fill these positions for companies to invest in coming here.

Lawrence — To fill these positions we must direct efforts in building a highly skilled workforce; this will improve our position in the job markets and attract new businesses to our region. Our area is well-positioned to produce a skilled workforce. We have Maysville Community and Technical College in Mason County, the Kentucky Welding Institute in Fleming County, and Morehead State University right outside our District. All of these academic institutions are assets to build the workforce we need. However, we also need to better incorporate life skills and soft skills in our primary and secondary education systems; I will support measures to do this. I will also back legislation that better invests in education, including trade schools and technology, building the workforce we need for growth.