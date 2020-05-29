County offices begin reopening process

May 29, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

Many Mason County offices and agencies are opening to the public after several months of conducting businesses in nontraditional ways because of health dangers associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The office of County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer is now open to the public and the office of Sheriff Patrick Boggs will open to the public on June 1.

The Property Valuation Administrator’s office is open but with limited access, according to information from Pfeffer’s office.

Officials in each office will continue to take precautionary measures, officials said.

“Guests are encouraged to wear a mask and must adhere to the 6-foot social distancing,” a statement from Pfeffer’s office indicates.

In addition, each county office may have its own internal procedures to be followed, officials said.

Also Thursday, Pfeffer lifted his executive order issued earlier limiting adult shoppers inside retail stores to one per family. He urged shops to continue to adhere to store policies.

The office of Mason County Clerk Stephanie Schumacher will remain closed to the public until July 1, according to Pfeffer. The deed room will be open on a restricted basis. In person vehicle transfers can be processed at a station set-up outside the Clerk’s Office.

The lobby at the Mason County Detention Center remains closed to the public. The booking area is restricted to MCDC staff, medical and repair persons only. Visitation will continue via video.

The Mason County Landfill is open to the public and the recycling center located at the landfill is open to the public to drive through and place recycling materials in marked bins.

The treasurer’s office/garbage collections are open to the public as is the road department.

All offices and workplaces will observe Health-At-Work guidelines at all locations.

If you have questions about the status of an office, it is suggested you call ahead before visiting.