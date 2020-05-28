Search for missing child ends in tragedy

PEEBLES, Ohio — The search for a missing 5-year-old boy ended in tragedy Tuesday when the child’s body was located in the water at Mineral Springs Lake Resort.

Cameron Walters was reported missing at the resort near Peebles on Monday, Memorial Day at around 5:10 p.m., according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. A search for the missing child lasted into the early hours of Tuesday, then resumed at daybreak.

At about 6 p.m., the two-day search came to an unfortunate end, as crews found Cameron Walters’ body in Mineral Springs Lake. According to authorities, the boy was found in the water near a boat dock area.

Officials said the search for Cameron began shortly after he was reported missing late Monday afternoon; in their initial search, crews checked campgrounds, trails, and the lake.

Sgt. Mike Estep of the ACSO, said conflicting information made it unclear where the child had gone missing from at the nearly 400-acre resort, which includes more than 10 miles of trails, requiring a massive, widespread search effort. Altogether, hundreds searched for Cameron.

On Tuesday, Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Ohio Task Force One officials searched Mineral Springs Lake with sonar equipment and cadaver dogs, who are trained to smell gases released by decomposition in water. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was also present, as were law enforcement and emergency services agencies from nearby counties. In four-wheelers, ATVs, and on horseback, other search crews scoured the trails and forested areas.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said they did not suspect foul play in the boy’s death.

“Adams County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank each and every agency and volunteer that came out here and helped us with this terrible tragedy we had,” said Estep Tuesday.

More than 100 volunteers hiked more than 13 miles of trails in the park, according to Sgt. Randy Walters.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Champion Media’s Austin Rust and WCPO-TV also contributed to this story.