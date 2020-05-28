Search for missing child ends in tragedy

MANCHESTER, Ohio — The Manchester Local School District Board of Education held a special meeting Wednesday, to approve a five-year financial forecast from MLSD Treasurer Eva Elliott, CFO, which included budgeting plans to reduce deficit spending and revenue shortfall.

The meeting was broadcast over Facebook live in compliance with COVID-19 regulations.

Board President Rick Foster presided.

Several emails submitted by the public were read aloud. In these emails, concerned parents, students, and educators from within the district said education should be the top priority at Manchester schools, and reductions to faculty and staff should be a last resort in any attempt to balance the budget.

Many who wrote were disappointed that discussion at the most recent regular meeting (on May 13) seemed to focus on how the district could keep its football program, or how the Manchester Educational and Activity Center could remain open, with little time spent on other proposed budget cuts. Many of the messages recognized the importance of the district’s athletic programs, including football, to its students, but noted that ultimately, sports are supplemental (or second to) a quality, well-rounded education. Overall, board members were asked to reconsider options for budget cuts, then vote on a revised plan at a later date.

After all of the emails submitted had been read, Caroline Grooms-Lowe, a representative of the Manchester Ohio River Educators teachers union, thanked the board for the time they had taken to hear the public and local educators’ concerns. She explained that if there were not restrictions on public gatherings, the room would likely be full, and thanked the community for their support. Foster thanked everyone who provided their input to the Board’s decision.

The board then entered an executive session at 8:03 p.m., and returned at 9:33 p.m. Treasurer Eva Elliott presented the two budget committee plan options included in the district’s five-year forecast, called Plan A and Plan B, explaining the differences between them. The end goal of both plans is to reduce deficit spending and revenue shortfall in the third forecasted year: Fiscal Year 2022.

Following Plan A, $707,416 in staffing reductions, $350,000 in blanket salary adjustments, and $130,339 in other proposed cuts would amount to a total savings of $1,187,755. Under this plan, the MEAC would be closed, and the football program would be funded externally (i.e., through community support) with volunteer assistants. Other cuts (in both Plan A and B) include closure of the Manchester Elementary School’s library and a percent reduction in staff salaries.

Personnel projections for FY2020 included the reduction of four teaching positions, the report adds, and projections for the next fiscal year (FY2021) include reductions to: one administrative position, six teaching positions, three OAPSE positions, supplemental positions, and several MEAC positions.

Following Plan B, $629,755 in staffing reductions, $300,000 in blanket salary reductions, and $71,000 in other proposed cuts would amount to a total savings of $1,000,755. Under this plan, the MEAC would remain open (albeit with reductions to its expenses), and the football program would be funded externally (i.e., through community support) with volunteer assistants.

Under Plan A, Elliott explained, the district would have a positive balance of roughly $210 in FY 2023, whereas under Plan B, the district’s balance would be negative in that year by up to $210,000. In both plans, MLSD would have a positive balance in the third forecasted year, FY2022; at the end of that fiscal year, the state of Ohio will be required to pass another biennial budget, which should take into account major changes in valuation the district has seen and give it more appropriate funding through the Ohio Department of Education.

Elliott explained that the current biennial budget froze state funding in FY2020 and 2021 to the amount received in FY 2019, and suspended .028 adjustments normally given to aid districts with falling valuations. The new owners of J. M. Stuart and Killen power stations – Kingfisher Development, LLC – have filed a complaint with the Adams County Board of Revision, as well, which will (if approved) require the district to pay more than $1 million, adding to recent financial challenges.

After Elliott’s presentation, the board took time to discuss both Plan A and Plan B. A major point of the discussion was that the district could not show a negative balance in its five-year forecast, because it would result in the state assuming control of the MLSD to make severe cuts – cuts which would likely be more severe than any proposed.

MLSD Superintendent Dr. Brian Rau explained that the district’s mission is to provide a high-quality, well-rounded education to all its students; athletics supplement academics, he said academics do not supplement athletics. Extra- curricular activities, though important, are something extra (or added to) education, Rau said, and the district must be fiscally responsible in its decisions concerning what it can and cannot do.

Before adjournment, the board voted to adopt the five-year forecast (2020 – 2024) as presented by Elliott, moving forward with budget committee Plan A. Foster explained that the five-year forecast is a tool provided by the district’s CFO, Elliott, to Ohio Department of Education showing what is expected (in terms of finances) in the next five years. The five-year forecast is discussed again twice each year.

The Board adjourned the meeting at 10:58 p.m.