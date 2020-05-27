Historic covered bridge near collapse

For more than 150 years, Grange City Covered Bridge has spanned Fox Creek near Hillsboro in Fleming County.

But the historic bridge’s days may be numbered as itscondition continues to deteriorate.

“I’m afraid if we get another big rain it will be gone,” State Rep. John Sims Jr. said Tuesday.

The bridge is one of a dozen covered bridges still standing in the commonwealth and is located in the county which has been dubbed “The Covered Bridge Capital of Kentucky.”

The 80-foot-long bridge was built in the mid-1860s and features a yellow-pine timbers in double-shouldered braces, according to information from Kentucky Tourism. It was likely built by the same contractor who constructed Ringos Mill Covered Bridge several miles up Fox Creek.

The bridge was originally double-sided with yellow poplar, according to information on Wikipedia, and is a good example of Theodore Burr’s 1814 patented truss design that employs multiple king-posts. Patent bridges were the “bread and butter” of early engineers who typically received one dollar per linear foot of bridge construction for use of the patented design, the web site reads.

The bridge was closed to traffic in 1968.

Despite the state’s push in recent years to save its historic covered bridges, Grange City has not received any attention, simply because it was a “low priority,” to KYTC, Sims said. The money to restore the bridge has always been available in previous budgets, he said, but administrators elected to use the money on other projects.

Sims said he talked with Gov. Andy Beshear and Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray on Tuesday and the plans is to stabilize the structure in the short term.

Officials with KYTC District 9, which is headquartered in Flemingsburg, said they are aware of the situation and are working to find a solution.

”This bridge is a treasure to our community and Kentucky’s history. And we know you feel the same because we’ve heard from so many of you,” officials posted on the district’s Facebook page.

“We’re taking action to make the bridge safe in the short term and to try to save it in the long term. Kentucky’s Secretary of Transportation Jim Gray, is now personally aware of the situation and the bridge’s importance. He has been in conversations this weekend with our Chief District Engineer Steve Gunnell and other transportation experts to save the bridge.”

The bridge has been barricaded further to prevent anyone from getting too close to the bridge which looks to be in imminent danger of collapsing.

Gray was on site Tuesday with engineers and experts to discuss the situation and options on how to move forward in trying to save the structure, KYTC District 9 spokesperson Allen Blair.

“Also, for the safety of everyone involved please know it’s too dangerous to be on or near the bridge right now,” the post continues. “Our crews have placed extra barricades and caution tape to keep everyone safe. Please don’t cross these. It’s the right thing to do and the safe thing to do. We’ll be working intently over the next few days and keep you posted.”

The bridge was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1976.