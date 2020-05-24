Fleming couple killed, sons injured in grad day car crash

FLEMINGSBURG — What began as a day of celebration for a Fleming County family turned tragic as the parents of a Fleming County graduate were killed in a vehicle crash Saturday, and the graduate and his brother injured.

According to news reports citing information from Kentucky State Police, Nancy Barnett, 53, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala westbound on Kentucky 599 when the accident occurred at about 9 a.m., at the intersection of Kentucky 11 and Kentucky 599. Passengers in the car included her husband, Lyndon Barnett, 56, graduate John Dalton Barnett, 18, and his brother, Michael Barnett, 26. The family is from Ewing.

Nancy Barnett apparently turned left onto Kentucky 11, striking a 2002 Chevrolet pickup driven north on the highway by Anthony Bailey, 52, of Wellington, police said.

Nancy Barnett was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident and her husband, Lyndon Barnett died after being transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Both Dalton and Michael Barnett were transported to the UK facility for treatment of their injures where they remained at presstime.

Bailey, and a passenger, Nancy Bailey, were not injured, according to troopers.

Fleming County School administrators issued a statement late Saturday.

“Please join us in your thoughts and prayers for our Class of 2020 graduate, Dalton Barnett. There was a car accident involving his family shortly after his graduation ceremony. We have learned his mother, Nancy Barnett, and his father, Lyndon Barnett, both passed away as a result of the accident,” Fleming County High School Principal Stephanie Emmons wrote in a Facebook message.

“Dalton and his siblings are currently being treated at UK Medical Center. Please continue to uplift his family through your thoughts and prayers during this time,” Emmons continued.

Assisting Kentucky State Police was provided by Flemingsburg Police Department, Fleming County Sheriffs Office, Fleming County Fire and Rescue, Fleming County EMS and Fleming County Coroners Office.

This collision remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police, Post 8 Morehead.

A GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral costs and other expenses has been established and by Sunday afternoon had collected more than $2,500 in donations.