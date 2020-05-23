Victims of Robertson County fire identified

Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

MOUNT OLIVET — The two individuals killed in a house fire in Robertson County have been identified.

According to Kentucky State Police Trooper Cory Elliott, the individuals were John Workman, 41, and Amanda Popejoy, 45, of Mount Olivet.

Elliott said an arson investigator from KSP Post 8 is working to determine the cause of fire. However, no foul play is suspected.

“It’s typical to bring in an arson investigator when there is a fire that engulfs a dwelling. Their findings will supplement the findings of KSP, who is in charge of the death investigation,” Elliott said. “We don’t suspect any foul play at this time. The actual cause of the fire is still under investigation.”

Elliott said around 4 a.m., on Monday an individual was driving near the Mount Olivet area when they saw a house on a fire. The person called dispatch and reported the fire.

Upon arrival, first responders found two adults inside the home. They had succumbed to injuries sustained from the fire, according to Elliott.

Elliott said the house was a one-story family dwelling on the outskirts of Mount Olivet. It was a total loss.

The Robertson County Fire Department, KSP, Robertson County Sheriff and the Robertson County Coroner responded to the scene.

The fire remains under investigation by KSP Detective Chris Lairson.