The role of the public in public health

It is natural that as people start coming into closer and more frequent contact with each other, their risk for exposure to communicable diseases increases. Please be aware of this and how your actions will affect your health and others’ as we begin moving forward. As places begin reopening, it is critical that individuals use their best judgement and follow all public health procedures to prevent the spread of communicable disease.
As specific information and guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19 are being released, please be patient for finalized information. Be sure to check the sources of information you are reading or listening to. Social media not linked to a credible source is likely to be speculation or gossip.
Public health policies and procedures require major coordinated efforts. The public has a significant role to play in this effort. The role of the public is to do the right thing. Educate yourself on public health procedures and follow those procedures on a regular basis. There are many credible resources for information on these procedures including but not limited to the Buffalo Trace District Health Department, Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, and the Centers for Disease Control Prevention.
The novel coronavirus COVID-19 is a new disease. However, basic prevention procedures remain the same. The most basic prevention procedures for communicable diseases are to:
— Stay home if ill.
— Avoid large crowds and gatherings.
— Practice physical distancing (6 feet apart).
— Wash hands and surfaces frequently.
There are some who are willing to go the extra mile to protect their fellow community members. These folks may have adopted additional public health procedures into their daily routines. Such procedures may look like:
— Wearing a face covering in public.
— Monitoring symptoms and remember to seek medical attention if needed.
If you have the opportunity to get tested before resuming activity please do so. However, negative test results may not reflect your infectiousness if you put yourself at risk for exposure after getting tested. Anyone can call the Buffalo Trace District Health Department to be screened for testing. The phone number is: 606-564-9447. More information about receiving a test from the Buffalo Trace District Health Department is available at BuffaloTraceHealth.com, as well as Facebook and Twitter.
With Memorial Day in sight and a few businesses re-opening this could be a fun and relaxing weekend with family and friends. Remember, social gatherings are to be of no more than 10 people and each person you surround yourself with outside of your household could also have been exposed to COVID-19. Even if in a private setting, public health procedures should still be followed.
Supporting businesses who are permitted to reopen this weekend is allowed. Patronize businesses who look out for your safety and implement health guidelines. It is the public’s role to follow their guidelines. The Governor’s office has created a form for reports of non-compliance. This form can be found on the KY COVID-19 website.