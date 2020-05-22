Murder suspect fighting extradition

Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

A Brown County, Ohio man accused of murdering his girlfriend in Brown County and transporting her body to Mason County is fighting extradition to Ohio, officials said

Travis Gast, 28, of Russellville, Ohio, was arrested May 5 by Mason County Deputy Cameron Griffon and housed in the Mason Detention Center in connection with the death of Miranda French, 29, of Maysville.

According to Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs, a family member called Mason County emergency dispatch and first requested a welfare check for a man in a car on Cahill Road off Kentucky 11. When officers arrived, they were informed that there was a body in the vehicle, he said.

Through a joint investigation with the Brown County, Ohio Sheriff’s Department, it was determined that the death took place on Eagle Creek Road in Ripley, officials said.

Gast was arrested at a family member’s home on Cahill Road. He was lodged in the Mason County Detention Center where he is being held without bond on a fugitive from another state warrant. Griffon is listed as the arresting officer.

While French had visible blunt force trauma to the head, Mason County Coroner David Lawrence said he is awaiting a report from the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Officer before issuing a official cause of death. That could take four-six weeks, he said.

Gast is being held without bond as a fugitive from another state and is scheduled to appear next in Mason District Court on June 17, according to Mason County Attorney John Estill. The Kentucky governor must now request an extradition warrant for Gast from the Ohio governor, he said.

“We would like to have the Ohio governor’s warrant in hand at that time,” Estill said.

Once that has been received, Gast will be returned to Brown County, Ohio, where he is expected to face murder charges.