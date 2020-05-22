One year later, bank robbery still under investigation

Christy Howell-Hoots
MOUNT OLIVET — A 2019 robbery of Citizen’s Deposit Bank in Robertson County is still under investigation by the Kentucky State Police.

KSP Trooper Cory Elliott said the detective in charge has been working diligently since the robbery occurred to close the case.

“Our detective is continuing to investigate and follow all leads and interview individuals,” Elliott said. “Right now, no other information is available, but the case is still being actively investigated.”

On Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, around 3 p.m. KSP dispatch received a phone call from Electronic Services, an alarm company that serves Citizen’s Deposit Bank, in regards to a panic alarm activate at the bank.

According to reports at the time, when officers arrived, they determined a forcible robbery had occurred at the bank at which time two men demanded money from the people inside.

“Preliminary investigation shows that two males entered the bank with their faces covered and demanded money from not only the tellers, but the patrons inside,” an officer with KSP said at the time of the incident.

The two men involved allegedly shoved an individual, who was inside the bank to make a deposit, and took the victim’s money. They also allegedly took money from the tellers.

“I know they were able to get money from the tellers, and a patron inside the building, but that exact amount is unknown at this time,” officials said. “We’ve not had any reported injuries. One person was shoved, but, from what I know, he never fell to the floor or was hurt.”

At the time of the robbery, Robertson County Schools Superintendent Sanford Holbrook confirmed the individual who was allegedly robbed during the incident was a school employee, who was making a deposit.

KSP Post 6 in Dry Ridge is leading the investigation. The robbery remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police Detective Charles Haselwood.

Anyone with information on the robbery and the suspects is asked to call the KSP at 859-428-1212.