Rain prompts mudslides on highway

May 21, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

State highway officials are dealing with two mudslides that closed a road in Mason and Bracken counties.

Kentucky 8 was closed west of Maysville from the William Harsha Bridge to Germantown Road following a mudslide that resulted from Tuesday’s rain.

In Bracken County, a similar situation took place west of Augusta, southeast of Kentucky 1019, on Kentucky 8.

Crews were working on both ends of the road and the Bracken County slide was expected to be cleared Wednesday evening, according to Nancy Wood with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6.

In Mason County, Kentucky 8 was expected to remain closed for several days but was opened by late Wednesday afternoon.

KYTC District 9 spokesperson Allen Blair said the road would remain closed “Until the slide is cleared and it’s safe for traffic to use the roadway.”

Most of the area received 3-4 inches of rain over the two-day event Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service’s Wilmington, Ohio office.

Several county roads throughout the area were also flooded by the rain including Millcreek Road, Brandywine Road, Tangletown Road, and Fork Lane in Mason County which remained closed Tuesday. In Bracken County, Lamonda, Jett Road bridge, Mattox Road bridge and Riley Mill Road were listed as under water.