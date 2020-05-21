Rain prompts mudslides on highway

Slowly but surely area businesses are opening their doors after being closed for two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 22, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear ordered all non essential businesses — ranging from bars, restaurants and hair stylists to auto dealership and furniture stores —to close their doors to the public. Essential businesses such as grocery stores and auto repairs shops were allowed to remain open but in-person church services were banned.

As Beshear’s mandates have worked to “flatten the cure” of the number of cases in the commonwealth, the governor has lifted restrictions in phases.

In Phase I, manufacturing, construction, auto-dealerships, professional services, horse racing (no fans), and pet grooming and boarding were given-the go-ahead on May 11, followed by retail and in-person church services on May 20, provided they reduce capacity with barbers and salons given the green light for May 25, also the date when social gatherings of 10 or less are allowed.

Phase II includes restaurants opening Friday, May 22, with limited 33 percent capacity and outdoor seating. On June 1, movie theaters, fitness centers and Kentucky State Park Lodges can open; on June 8, museums, distilleries, child care, horse shows and outdoor attractions can open; June 11, Kentucky Horse Park, along with campgrounds, public and private; and on June 15 , child care, with reduced capacity; and low-touch and outdoor youth sports.

Tentatively scheduled for July is bar openings and gatherings of group of 50 people or more.

Local public pools will remain closed and several communities have canceled celebrations and festivals.

In Maysville, restaurants such as Sprinkles of Hope, which also has a bakery, was excited about reopening.

“Today is the day!” was posted on its Facebook page. “We are thrilled to reopen our doors (even with 33 percent capacity for dine in) and can’t wait to see our customers after two long months of being closed.”

Sprinkles of Hope has added outdoor dinning as have several other restaurants including Caproni’s on the River which has added a tent to cover patio dinning. Tumbleweed has also tented its outdoor seating, Greg’s Pizza, Ponderosa and deSha’s have reopened. Other restaurants such as Frisch’s and Fazolis are still limiting service to drive-thru.

Before visiting your favorite restaurant, it is suggested you call ahead to see what level of service it offers at this time.

The Kentucky Gateway Museum Center will reopen to the public on Tuesday, June 9. The museum located at 215 Sutton Street will be open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For additional information call the Museum Offices at 606-564-5865.

The Old Pogue Experience, showcasing the bourbon history of Maysville also reopens to the public on Tuesday, June 9. The Bourbon History Galleries are located in the Limestone Building at the corner of Second and Sutton Streets on the campus of the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center. The Old Pogue Experience will be open Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Maysville-Mason County Industrial Development Authority Executive Director Owen McNeill said it is encouraging that so many local businesses are reopening.

“The city of Maysville, Mason County and the MMCIDA are proud that so many retail businesses and restaurants have chosen to re-open their doors to the public today,” McNeill said. “Moreover, I am so much more pleased with how our business and restaurant owners, as well as our plant managers have shown so much patience and leadership within our community.”

“Locally, employers of all types in Maysville and Mason County have gone above and beyond to ensure they are following the latest guidelines and protecting, not only their employees, but their customers throughout this pandemic. Since the closures initially began, business leaders in the Maysville area have been working hard, envisioning and planning their reopening, while giving precedence to their customer’s and employee’s safety, not dissimilar to how we all individually strive to protect our own family. The hard work these business leaders have put in behind the scenes is what I wish the shopping public could see,” he said.

Maysville-Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Vicki Steigleder is equally excited.

“The Maysville-Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce is so excited to celebrate with our members as they reopen their businesses,” she said. “We trust that they are taking every precaution to meet the guidelines set by the state to keep themselves and their patrons safe. It will look different for each business, but we know they have the safety of their employees and the general public forefront.”

“We salute those who are re-opening now as well as those who have decided to wait. None of us have ever lived through something like this and are each having to decide what is best for ourselves. If the public is unsure, they have the choice to continue to stay at home,” Steigleder said.

The Chamber has been pleased to be able to distribute Pogue Distillery Hand Sanitizer to our local businesses and provide a link to purchase PPE through the Kentucky Chamber.

McNeill said the city’s businesses owners contribute greatly to the city’s ambiance.

“The fact that businesses in Maysville treat the public as family has always been an endearing quality of Maysville and it’s never been more evident than today with COVID-19. I have every confidence that businesses and employers in Maysville Kentucky are taking every precaution available to safely and responsibly re-open and I’m thrilled for them. As shoppers, we need to remember their hard work and continue to place a precedence on shopping local and supporting all of our local retailers and restaurants. By doing so, your shopping dollar becomes so much more impactful for Maysville and Mason County. Our local economy was doing very well before CV19 and those underlying fundamentals have not changed. By focusing on shopping local, area citizens will only speed up that recovery.”