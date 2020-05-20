Ward named interim president at MCTC

Mary Ann Kearns

Kentucky Community and Technical College System President Jay K. Box said Russell Ward has been appointed as the interim president of Maysville Community and Technical College.

Ward will fill the position previously held by Dr. Stephen Vacik who is stepping down to accept another position.

Vacik, who was named president of MCTC in 2015, has announced his departure from the college for a new post leading Hines Community College in Raymond, Miss.

The Hines Community College board of directors voted Vacik to serve as its next president beginning July 1.

Ward currently serves as chief operations officer of MCTC and campus director of the Rowan and Maysville campuses. He has 30 years of experience in higher education serving in a variety of leadership roles. Ward also has served as a student advisor and taught at universities and KCTCS colleges. He has won numerous awards for both, including the UK/University of Kentucky International Alumni “GREAT TEACHER” award.

“As a leader at MCTC, Russ understands how to move the college forward as we search for a new president,” Box said. “His experience and knowledge of the college and the communities it serves are extremely important for the faculty, staff and students during this interim period.”

The national search for a new MCTC president will begin in August with the goal of having a new president in place January 2021. Box will appoint a search committee, which will be led by MCTC Board Chair Avi Bear. It will include five community members and five faculty and staff members.

Vacik succeeded Dr. Ed Story who retired as president of MCTC in December 2014. Vacik has as served as MCTC president since January 2015.

Ward begins his new duties July 1.