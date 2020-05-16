Pool closing confirmed, fireworks on hold

The Maysville-Mason County Recreation Park pool will not open for the 2020 season, despite the concerns of City Commissioner Andrew Wood.

The recommendation to forego the pool’s opening this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic was presented to commissioners Thursday on behalf of the Recreation Park Committee, which made the decision on Wednesday.

The committee which includes City Manager Matt Wallingford, Buffalo Trace Health District Director Allison Adams, YMCA Director Tonya Wenz, County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer, County Commissioner Chris O’Hearn and City Commissioner Victor McKay, voted unanimously to make the recommendation.

It would take a unanimous vote from both city commission and the county fiscal court to override the decision, Wallingford said. He also pointed out that reversing the decision would mean going against the advice of Adams.

The state also has a mandate the requires pools to remain closed until July 1 and there is no indication of what may happen after that time, Adams said.

In a statement presented to Mayor Charles Cotterill and fellow commissioners, Wood said it is his goal “To have as many of these events as it is possible to have,” including the pool opening, Fought of July celebration and other city events.

He said the issue is a complicated one “with lots of moving parts,” but agreed the city must keep its eye on potential liability that could result.

Wood argued that Adams has a very narrow scope of concern to consider while the city should take a broader view and reconsider the issue after July 1.

Wallingford pointed out that opening the pool, which is operated by the YMCA, would mean certified lifeguards would be needed but without the pool there is no facility to train them.

There are also financial considerations for the YMCA since it would require at least eight people per shift to operate a pool but that attendance would be limited to 50 to meet social distancing guidelines.

Wood introduced a motion to reverse the decision but it died on the floor for a lack of a second.

The city’s annual Fourth of July festivities may also fall victim to the pandemic over concerns with maintaining social distancing guidelines. Discussion included having the fireworks as a stand alone event without the parade and daytime activities which usually surround them or moving the fireworks to Labor Day weekend.

A decision is expected to be made at one of several special meeting over the next few weeks to discuss budget.

In a related issue, the annual Simon Kenton Festival in Old Washington was stricken from the city’s calendar for 2020, again because of social distancing concerns and because of the number of events statewide being pushed into September because of the pandemic, making vendor harder to contract.

Also Thursday, commissioners:

— Approved reports from city department heads.

— Approved a resolution declaring May as National Preservation Month.

— Approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to sign a KIA loan agreement.

— Approved a resolution authorizing Police Department Coronavirus Emergency Funds Program application.

— Conducted the second in a series of budget workshops for the 2020-2021 budget year.

