News office to open to public

May 15, 2020 Ledger Independent Top Stories 0

The Ledger Independent will open its front office to the public, beginning Monday at 8 a.m.

The office will be open to customers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., moving forward.

Customers can enter the front lobby one at a time. If there are other customers waiting for service, they will be asked to wait in the foyer outside the second set of double doors until that customer has completed their business before stepping inside.

Customers will be asked to wear a mask while in the building and to stay behind a table set up in the lobby to conduct their business. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available and all customers should respect social distancing guidelines.

We appreciate our customers and their efforts to help us follow suggested guidelines in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.