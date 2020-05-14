Pool closure expected this summer

MOUNT OLIVET — Three Robertson County School students made it into the top 50 in the state during the recent Student Technology Leadership Program Kentucky competition.

The competition awards were held via Zoom on Friday. At that time, it was announced that Lily Chmura, a middle school student at RCS, had made it into the top 20 for her project called “Worth More Than Gold.”

The project focuses on improving memories of residents at the Robertson County Nursing Home.

Chmura said she takes iPads with her and picks different games for the residents. So far, they have worked on word searches, memory matches and puzzles. During each game, she times the residents and counts the time it takes them to see if the patient’s have increased or decreased the time it takes to get through the game.

“I help build their mind, memory and dexterity, because a lot of them have trouble,” she said. “They’re very forgetful and since they’re in a nursing home, they don’t get a lot of visitors. They need that attention. I feel like we, as a youth, need to go to our elders and show them what’s going on around them and that someone cares.”

According to Billie Jo Gifford, the STLP advisor, the residents always enjoy seeing Chmura.

“We worked with the Nursing Home Activities Director Amber Allen, to organize visits. Every time Lily walked in that nursing home, the residents’ eyes lit up. She brings smiles to their faces. You can hear, “Hey, Lily’s here!” They get excited about her visits,” she said. “She has taught them to use iPads while improving their dexterity and memory using apps such as matching games, word searches, jigsaw puzzles, etc. She is already excited about next year’s STLP project. She is going to call it “A Grand Plan,” and she hopes to work with nursing home residents again. We would like to thank, Amber Allen. Without her help, this project could not have been possible.”

Gifford said she was proud of Chmura’s work on the project and making it to the top 20 in the state.

“I’m very proud of Lily Chmura and all her hard work on her STLP Project called “Worth More Than Gold.” She has been committed from the start. She wanted to help nursing home residents with dexterity and memory using technology. She researched appropriate and most effective apps,” she said.

The second group, which made it into the top 50, were Wyatt Cooper and Andrew Unthank, seniors at RCS, who worked on a 3D model of the RCS building to assist first responders during emergencies.

According to Cooper, the idea behind their project is a 3D printed map with numbers and colors outlining each area of the school for first responders to use. Cooper said they chose not to over complicate the map with individual classrooms and instead broke it up into hallways.

“I pitched the idea to (Billie Jo Gifford, STLP advisor) about school safety,” he said. “We started brain-storming school safety, the 3D printer and came up with a map. This is meant to be used by first responders, police or anyone who would have to come in during an emergency. It’s 3D and it’s supposed to simplify, so you can just look at it and figure out exactly what part of the school you are looking for — it shows the area of the school.”

According to Cooper, the exits in the building had already been numbered by School Resource Officer Steve Cavis. Cavis gave the students a map and then Cooper used a paper map to find the school room numbers.

Gifford said she was also proud of Cooper and Unthank’s work on the project.

“Wyatt Cooper and Andrew Unthank created a 3d model of our school. The model is intended to help first responders get to the scene of an emergency as fast as possible,” she said. “We live in a very rural community with now county ambulance/ EMS service. We rely on surrounding counties in the event of an emergency. The nearest state trooper post is an hour away. This project was created to try to save lives. I’m very proud of these young men for spending countless hours creating the model, teaching elementary classes about 3d printing, presenting at the Maysville Rotary Club, and meeting virtually with the district safety team- school safety monitor, admin team and a state trooper.”

According to Gifford, all of the students worked hard to finish their projects in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These students finished their projects in the midst of a global pandemic. I’m proud of their commitment and hard work,” she said.

