Pool closure expected this summer

The pool at the Maysville-Mason County Recreation Park will probably remain closed for the summer, officials said Wednesday.

During a special meeting of the Rec park committee Wednesday, members discussed the pool’s fate for the season.

According to Allison Adams, director of the Buffalo Trace Health District, state directives require public pools to remain closed until at least July 1 presently, a date that could change. After that, it is still unclear what will happen, she said.

“This is tough,” City Manager Matt Wallingford said following the meeting. The park is owned jointly by the city and county but operated by the city with the county contributed half the park’s budget. The pool, however, is operated by the YMCA so arguably, it should be the YMCA’s call, he said.

The committee which includes Wallingford, Adams, YMCA Director Tonya Wenz, County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer, County Commissioner Chris O’Hearn and City Commissioner Victor McKay, voted unanimously to recommend to city commissioners that the pool be closed for the 2020 season. Wallingford will present that recommendation to city commission on Thursday.

Also during the meeting, the group addressed the issue of vehicle traffic around the lake. Since work on the lake earlier this spring, vehicle traffic has been prohibitied. The committee agreed to reopen the lake drive to vehicles carrying anglers to the lake and those using the park shelters. All other vehicles will be banned.

Wallingford said the new regulations will go into effect Thursday and signage will be posted informing drivers of the decision.

