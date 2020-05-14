Realtor breathing new life into old club

RIPLEY, Ohio — Realtor Gary Bailey has a vision to restore Ripley, one building at a time, beginning with the Riviera.

“I just think that Ripley’s such an important part in American history,” Bailey said, “and anything that can be done to preserve that and preserve the buildings there, you absolutely have to do.”

In 2018, an auction was held for ownership of the three-story building at the corner of Front Street and Main Street which operated most recently as a bar called the Riviera, and before that, a Masonic Lodge. That auction was attended by Bailey, a frequent visitor of the village since stopping there the first time about five years ago.

“I didn’t even think I would win,” Bailey explained. “I wasn’t sure what would happen. We were afraid somebody’s either going to buy it that can’t handle a project like this, or no one’s going to buy it and it’s just going to fall down. Our first step was just to preserve it, making sure it stayed in the hands of somebody who cared about Ripley.”

Bailey remembered the summer of 2017 when an abandoned building that had been the Bodmer Hotel collapsed, and he wants to prevent a repeat of that event with this building, which he sees as an opportunity to begin restoring the village partly due to its location.

“That’s going to be people’s first impression when they pull up to Ripley from the river. We want it to be something that draws them in. The last thing we want to see there would just be an empty lot or a run downbuilding.”

Bailey is originally from Goshen, went to Ohio University, and taught music in Jackson. But in 2005 while living in Cincinnati he discovered a passion for real estate and bought his first house in Wilmington. Since then he has rehabbed several homes and started his own company, documenting some of his favorite projects on his YouTube channel. Since being published on April 30, his virtual tour of the Riviera has become his second most popular video, with more than 10,000 views. Ripley natives from throughout the country left comments on the video sharing memories from their own times in the Riviera, gratitude for Bailey’s efforts, and anticipation for the grand reopening.

“My third great-grandfather used to be a member of that Masonic Lodge. My family has been there since the 1850s,” revealed one commenter.

Meanwhile, some other civil servants were sharing their talents, helping Bailey apply for – and win – a development grant.

“I’ve never done anything like this before, so I know where my limitations are,” Bailey said. He explained how his talent for networking will be one of his greatest assets throughout this project. He has enlisted the help of a restoration company that has done work in Portsmouth and Cincinnati, an architect and university professor, and many Ripley residents.

“It’s funny, every time anybody here’s anything about it they just want to get involved, want to do whatever they can. It’s just a really neat project. It’s a very big project and it’s very expensive,” continued Bailey.

He relayed his vision of the Riviera as a central watering hole, a family-friendly environment to eat, drink, and enjoy the view, with the third floor operating as a rental unit available on Airbnb.

“I got the building, I got the liquor license. Immediately we put a new roof on the building… We’re going in now to stabilize the brick on the front of the building. We’re going to open up two windows facing the river, and a door, and hopefully convince the town to let us do patio seating there as well. So that will be the new entrance that faces the river. We were hoping to be up and running by this fall, its most likely going to be next spring.”

“This building could serve as the beginning of revitalization for downtown Ripley,” he envisioned. “If that’s not essential, I don’t know what is.”

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_gary-bailey2.jpg