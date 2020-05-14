Adams shelter feeling pinch of pandemic

WEST UNION, Ohio — National Guard troops have been deployed in Adams County to help battle the coronavirus pandemic in a wide variety of assignments, from distributing food to out-of-work families to providing much-needed supplies to homeless shelters.

On May 6, the troops took a break from their duties to provide a different kind of relief. The members of Co D 237th SPT BN out of the 37th IBCT stopped by the Humane Society of Adams County animal shelter in West Union at the invitation of HSAC staff member Rachael Hamilton. Hamilton assisted the Guard members in choosing shelter pets to interact with, which enabled the shelter dogs to get out of their kennels and stretch their legs during a rough-and-tumble romp in the shelter’s fenced-in play yard. Onlookers could not tell who was having more fun – the shelter dogs or the “Delta Dawgs.”

Of the impromptu visit to the shelter, Director Samara Ackers said, “I’m very proud of what our guardsmen and women are doing. The loss of life and livelihood due to this disease has been heartbreaking, but seeing the troops working side-by-side with leaders in our community to help others is a wonderful reminder that we are in this together. We will make it through.”

Hamilton, Ackers and two other employees normally care for over 60 dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens at the facility, which was opened in 2015. In addition to caring for the animals and responding to the needs of the public, Hamilton, who is a professional photographer, takes photos of the adoptable animals to help them catch the eye of potential adopters. Her business, “Hazelbaker Photography,” offers the service for free to the animal shelter.

The nonprofit Humane Society is struggling with low donation rates amid the national shut-down. According to HSAC Board of Trustees President Jessica Huxmann, current donations are down to about one-third of their normal income.

“We have been forced to reduce our business hours to appointment-only, both for the safety of our staff and to reduce expenses, which has a ripple effect of everything we do,” Huxmann explained. “Fewer open hours means less donations of money and supplies, less revenue from adoptions, and fewer opportunities for merchandise sales.”

Fundraising events the group had planned for the spring and summer have been cancelled, and Huxmann feels that the local loss of jobs will have a negative impact on any fundraising the organization did pull together.

“We are not the only ones in our community that are hurting, “ Huxmann said, “we all have family members and friends who have had their employment hours cut or their jobs eliminated. We want to fund-raise for the animals, but not at the expense of struggling families. It’s a real tough time.”

Huxmann expressed optimism that the organization will eventually find creative new ways to continue their mission of helping local pets and families.

“In times like these, I like to think of the motto of the US National Guard, “Always ready, always there.” That sums up what the HSAC is trying to be for our community: always ready to help animals and families in need, and always here to offer assistance as we are able. I believe we will find a way forward, we just need to help each other get through this.”

The Humane Society of Adams County is raising funds online through Network for Good, which can be found at https://adamscountyanimals.networkforgood.com/

Donations may also be mailed directly to the organization by making checks to “HSAC” and sending them to P.O. Box 245, West Union, Ohio 45693.

For more information about the Humane Society of Adams County, please visit their website at www.adamscountyanimals.org or email them at [email protected]

