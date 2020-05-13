Rave to replace Code Red for alerts

A legislative update on bills and the state budget was given by Kentucky State Rep. John Sims Jr. and State Senator Steve West Thursday.

During the Maysville-Mason County Chamber of Commerce membership event, West said there were several Senate bills being discussed during the recent session.

According to West, Senate Bill 2 would require those going to the polls to vote to present a photo ID. The bill passed both the House and Senate, but was vetoed by the governor. However, the governor’s veto was overridden and the bill passed.

Another bill that passed was SB 5. That bill requires libraries and other special purpose government entities to get approval through fiscal courts before they pass any new taxes. It does not, however, prevent them from taking the compensating rate.

Other bills he discussed included:

— SB 8, which just cleaned up the school safety bill (SB1).

— SB 9, which prevents doctors from depriving medical care to an infant who was born alive after an abortion. It passed the House and Senate, but was vetoed by the governor.

— SB 1, which was a bill that would prohibit agencies and public officials from enacting sanctuary cities. It did not pass.

West went on to discuss medical marijuana and sports wagering. According to West, the medical marijuana bill passed through the House, but did not pass through the Senate.

“It was moving through the Senate,” he said. “Sports wagering never made it out of the House. You need to remember that we do a lot of things in the last few days and a lot of these things that happened in the last few days was tied up due to COVID.”

He also discussed the urgent needs school funding.

This funding will allow Mason County and Lewis County school districts to build new buildings.

Mason County will have a new middle school and Lewis County will be replacing Garrison Elementary School.

“You should see a new school coming there in Mason County because of the money we were able to keep in the budget,” West said.

West also said the legislators passed a one-year budget due to COVID-19 hitting.

A bill had been planned with a projection of $1.2 billion in new spending that would have come from projected revenue growth.

“We were moving along pretty well,” he said. “We had a lot of stuff in there for teacher and worker pay increases, SEEK formula increases, post secondary increases. It was a pretty nice budget. It fully funded all pensions. Things were going really well until about two to three weeks before session was over when the whole COVID thing came into focus and the wheels came off the cart. We have to readjust.”

It was at that time a one-year budget was passed.

“At that time, we didn’t know where this thing would end up.”

According to West, on Wednesday, the budget has cratered as has the transportation budget.

“We get our transportation budget through gas tax and there is no money being spent on gas per se,” he said. “Right now, we’re looking at a bare minimum of 5-10 percent of budget cuts.”

Instead of a $1.2 billion recommendation in spending increase, the state is looking at about a $500 million to $1 billion decrease in spending, according to West.

West said the legislature is out of session until January. If session were to resume, it would have to be called by the governor and for a specific purpose.

Sims discussed some of the house bills that passed, including HB 2, which improved on human trafficking laws in the state.

“Last session, we worked on a foster child bill and that kind of piggy-backed off that,” he said.

Sims said an insulin bill cleared the House and Senate committee, but never made it to the senate floor. That bill was HB 12, which would have capped insulin costs at $100.

“We thought that was important because of the rising cost of insulin,” he said.

HB 312 was a foster care bill that would allow for foster children’s records to be transferred quicker.

“There is an issue with kid’s records not keeping up with them when they move,” he said. “A lot of times these kids will go to a new district and the school won’t know what level they are or where they should be placed.”

Other bills Sims discussed included:

— HB 327, which would provide automatic expungement of records for people who are acquitted or dismissed.

— HB 284, which would allow for a lesser punishment for those on probation by taking positive steps to obtain a GED.

— A law was also passed to require those purchasing e-cigarettes to be 21.

