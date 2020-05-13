Rave to replace Code Red for alerts

A new alert system is in the works for Maysville-Mason County’s emergency dispatch.
Emergency Manager Clay Buser approached Mason County Commission Tuesday with plans to change for the current alert system, Code Red, to a more flexible system called Rave.
The meeting was closed to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic and all public officials were in compliance with social distancing measures and were wearing masks.
Code Red, which sends calls in cases of emergency such as weather alerts to city and county residents who have landlines and those who have registered cell phones, has been in place for 15 years, Buser said. Because the system limits the number the number of notifications which can be sent each month, alerts for issues like boil water warnings or even road closings cannot be issued, he said.
Code Red is a legacy system that has been sold several times and has not been updated for some time, Buser said,
The costs of Rave, a system currently in place in Bracken County, is the same as Code Red at $4,000 annually, but does not have the same notification restrictions, Buser said.
“It’s a really flexible system,” he said.
The Code Red contract will expire on June 30 and Rave would be in place by July 1, Buser said. He said a campaign to get residents to sign up for the service might include notification on water bills and across social media.
Buser said he plans to approach the city Thursday at its meeting to ask it to pay for half the cost of the Rave system.
In other business, Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer said he is unsure when the county may redistribute the recycling bins formerly placed in areas around the county.
“I don’t know when the DOC might restart the inmate work release program,” he said.
With inmate labor currently not available because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the county has gone to a system of asking members of the public who want to recycle to bring their recyclables to the recycling center where they can sort them into appropriate bins in a drive-thru building.
The program has been more successful than anticipated, Pfeffer said.
“It’s an alternative for those who want to continue to recycle,” he said.
There was also a discussion on the county’s successful attempt to keep the Mason County Detention Center free of COVID-19. The county and Jailer Lisa Kern-Yeary worked early on to reduce the population and have engaged in an agressive disenfection effort.
“I’ve never seen better cooperation between the Sheriff, jail and the Maysville Police Department to get the number where it is,” County Attorney John Estill said.
Also Tuesday, commissioners:
— Approved reports from the Road Department, Animal Shelter, Sheriff, Landfill, Recycling Center, Solid Waste, Detention Center and Treasurer.
— Review the Mason County Extension Office budget for the approaching fiscal year.
— Approved a resolution authorizing the filling of a community development block grant application for renovations and upgrades in senior housing.
