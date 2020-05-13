For nearly 50 years, John Arn Jr. was responsible for making sure The Ledger Independent made it to the press and out the door every day, Monday through Saturday.

And it was a job he did well, guiding the newspaper’s production department from Linotype to computers, all skills he taught himself.

Arn, 79, died Monday at his home.

“John was one of the kindest, gentlest and hardest working persons I have ever known,” said former publisher Bob Hendrickson. “I am forever grateful for his support and friendship over probably 30 years of working with him.”

Arn joined the newspaper… when Linotypes were still in operation, Hendrickson said.

“He not only taught himself the art of offset printing, he became a master of computers and computer software. And he did so without formal training,” he said, installing the first computers in the newsroom in the late 1980s.

“His ability to operate, install, repair and support Apple computers and Apple software was legendary, and he helped lots of smaller newspapers in the region as they reluctantly moved to the new methods of page creation and printing,” Hendrickson said.

“He was a tireless employee who was willing to do whatever it took to get out a paper, and he taught me everything I know about newspaper production,” Hendrickson said.

Soon after The Ledger Independent moved into its new building in 2004, Arn announced his retirement.

“The “Production Facility” — a fancy name for the pressroom, mailroom and warehouse — is named after John, and that seemed the least we could do to honor his long career and many contributions to The Ledger Independent,” Hendrickson said.

Once Arn retired, he indulged in his favorite past-time — golf, a endeavor where he was equally skilled, a fired who golfed with him regularly said.

“He loved to play golf and he was good at it,” said friend John Caudill.

He recalled a time when Arn won the championship flight at White Oak Golf Course.

Caudill said the two were introduced in 1984 by a mutual friend and began playing golf together and continued until Arn quit playing in 2018.

“He was one of the good guys,” said Caudill. “He was a great friend.”

Mark Comer, one of a group of men which included Arn who met many mornings at Laural Oaks Golf Club for coffee, said Arn will be missed in his group.

The men in the coffee group would discuss issues ranging from sports to current events but sometimes reminisced about characters they had played golf with.

“He was one of the finest people I knew,” Comer said. “I don’t know a soul that didn’t like John Arn.”

But more than golf or work, Arn loved and cherished his family.

“It takes a special man to walk into a woman’s life and accept her child as his own…. but that is exactly what this man did 30 years ago!” daughter April Estepp said in a Facebook post. “He always provided and made sure we were taken care of no matter what. He was selfless and always put us first.”

“Beyond his work ethic and support at the newspaper, John was a friend. He spoke quietly and carefully, but his advice and counsel were priceless to me and to others who knew him well,” Hendrickson said.

Arn is survived by his wife, Teresa Arn; and three children.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held privately under the direction of the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Ky. 41056.

-30-

