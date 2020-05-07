Maysville moving toward Phase I

Will Maysville have a new “look,” a new “vibe” when the city begins to reopen following the COVID-19 pandemic?
Maysville City Manager Matt Wallingford addressed those questions Tuesday during a Facebook live session from city hall.
“One thing we can all count on right now that is for certain, at least in the next month, maybe the next year, in uncertainty with this pandemic we are all dealing with,” Wallingford said.
Gov. Andy Beshear recently announced the state’s movement into Phase I of reopening.
On May 11, Kentucky will begin Phase 1 of Healthy at Work. The first step of Phase 1 will include the reopening of some additional non-life-sustaining businesses in manufacturing, distribution, supply-chain, construction, vehicle and vessel dealerships, office-based businesses (50 percent or less in office), photography, and horse-racing (no fans), according to information from Beshear’s office.
Each business reopening must meet certain minimum requirements in addition to industry specific guidance. Those businesses deemed life-sustaining, which have remained operating, will be expected to meet the minimum requirements no later than May 11.
Those requirements include, Wallingford said:
— Continue to telework if possible.
— Do a phased-in return to work, such as the city is doing.
— Enforce social distancing.
— Universal employee masks along with access to gloves.
— Hand sanitizer and encourage hand washing.
— Restrict use of common areas.
— Conduct daily health/temperature checks.
— Educate and train employees.
A complete list of the requirements can be found at https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-healthy-at-work.
As for recreation sites, Wallingford said it is a possibility that the Maysville Mason County Recreation park, along with other parks and recreation areas could open by June 1. The park’s miniature golf course and its three-par course is open although players must maintain social distancing and bring their own equipment since the clubhouse is closed, he said.
Wallingford said he expects a decision to be made “very very soon” on whether or not the pool at the park will open this year. He said regardless, it will not open in its traditionally Memorial Day date. He said he doubts it will open.
The city is currently conducting its annual budget workshops, and Wallingford said the loss of payroll tax because of the pandemic will have an impact on the budget for 2020-2021.
“We’re probably going to have to do more with less,” he said.
He asked the community to “at this point stay vigilant.’
Wallingford cited Mason County’s relatively low number of confirmed cases and the lack of new cases over the past two weeks as evidence of “the community stepping up and doing what is right. Everybody is doing what they should be doing. Keep it up.”
