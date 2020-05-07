911 call leads to murder victim

Mary Ann Kearns - [email protected]
A Brown County, Ohio, man is in custody in Mason County on an Ohio warrant after he allegedly murdered his companion, officials said Wednesday.

According to Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs, a family member called Mason County emergency dispatch at about 9 a.m., Tuesday and requested a welfare check for a man in a car on Cahill Road off Kentucky 11. When officers arrived, they were informed that there was a body in the vehicle, he said.

At that point, the deputies began a death investigation of the scene.

The victim was identified as Miranda French, 29, of Maysville. Travis Gast, 28, of Russellville, Ohio, who was identified as French’s boyfriend, was arrested and charged in connection with her death, Boggs said.

Through a joint investigation with the Brown County, Ohio Sheriff’s Department, it was determined that the death took place in Brown County on Eagle Creek Road in Ripley, officials said.

Deputies Terry Fryman and Jarrod Estill from the office of the Mason County Coroner also arrived and took possession of the body, transporting the victim to the Kentucky Medical Examiner in Frankfort for autopsy. Preliminary results of the autopsy were expected Wednesday.

Boggs said visible wounds to the victim were indicative of blunt force trauma to the head.

Gast was arrested at a family member’s home on Cahill Road, Boggs said. He was lodged in the Mason County Detention Center where he is being held without bond on a fugitive from another state warrant. Deputy Cameron Griffon is listed as the arresting officer.

Gast is scheduled to appear in Mason District Court on May 11.

Funeral arrangements for French, the mother of four, are being handled by Knox and Brothers Funeral Home in Maysville.

Anyone with information on the investigation should contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office Detective Rick Haney at 937-378-4435 extension 114 or Boggs at 606-564-3309.

