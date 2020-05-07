MPD to observe Police Memorial Week

May 7, 2020
The Maysville Police Department will observe Police Memorial Week a little differently this year, according to MPD Lt. Chris Conley.

The department is inviting the community to join it on Facebook for the week of May 11-15.

“Although we are saddened that we are not able to come together in a physical service, we will honor our commitment to our fallen heroes by remembering their sacrifice,” Conley said. “We encourage the community to join us each day throughout the week and would ask that if anyone wishes to participate with us, please share a photograph(s) of an officer(s), or share a story of a positive impact an officer had in your life.”

“Our goal through this service is for you, your children and your families to remember the names Danny Hay and Anson Blake Tribby,” Conley said. “These heroes were local offices who showed each of us he greatest love, be sacrificing their lives for the safety of ours.”

Hay was a Maysville police officer killed in the line of duty in 1979 when he was shot and killed while investigating a burglary.

Tribby, a trooper with the Kentucky State Police, was killed in a vehicle crash while attempting to assist at the scene of a motor vehicle fire in 2013.

