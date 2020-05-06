Bracken confirms ninth COVID case

-

BROOKSVILLE — The ninth person confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 in Bracken County is a county employee, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

According to Bracken County Health Department Director Tony Cox, the case is a female over the age of 50. She works for the county, but no other information was available.

According to Cox, the health department has worked diligently to ensure everyone who needed to self-isolate has been contacted.

“We spend a lot of time and effort getting information and contacting individuals,” Cox said. “We want to make sure the community is safe and informed.”

There have been seven recoveries reported in Bracken County.

The health department is also now providing testing for residents.

According to Cox, testing began May 5.

Cox said the health department is not testing in order to take the place of local providers who are offering the same service.

“We need to begin to prepare for the governor’s opening back up for manufacturing, churches and business in Bracken County and part of opening was to have a testing plan in place for their employees. Bracken County Health department is here to help our community in any way necessary to get through these changing times we face,” Cox said.

To discuss a testing time, call 606-735-2157.

“The days, hours and how we test will be evolving over the next several weeks. Let me encourage you to continue with your social distancing and be preparing for wearing mask in public,” Cox said.

— In Mason County, there are no active cases and six recoveries.

— In Lewis County, there are two reported cases and one recovery.

— In Fleming County, only one case has been reported.

— There are no reported cases in Robertson County.

— In Brown County, Ohio, there are 11 confirmed cases and four probable cases reported. Of those cases, four have recovered, one has been hospitalized and one death reported.

— In Adams County, Ohio, there are five cases with three recoveries.

How The Public Can Be Proactive:

— Stay calm: You are not alone in this. Your community is here to support you. Talk to your friends and family and let them know if you are having concerns.

— Stay apart: Take advantage of pick-up or delivery services for groceries and other essential goods. Take walks outside with your family but do not gather with friends.

— Stay put: Restrict non-essential trips out in public and cancel your travel plans. Unless it is essential you go out, stay home.

Be mindful of those who are at greater risk for contracting this virus, including older adults and those with underlying health conditions. Be proactive in finding ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Create a community that finds solutions to this pandemic rather than exceptions.

The Adams County Health Department is partnering with the Adams County Ohio Valley School District and the Adams County Regional Medical Center in sponsoring the Adams County Coronavirus Information Call Center at 937-310-2070 to provide the community a local source of current information about the coronavirus disease-2019. The Call Center is staffed by medical professionals and is available Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m.