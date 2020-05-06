Man arrested after body discovered in Mason County

A call to emergency dispatchers in Brown County, Ohio, ended with a man being taken into custody after deputies found him and his deceased girlfriend in Mason County on Tuesday.

According to news reports, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said the caller claimed Travis Gast, 28, of Russellville, Ohio, was on Cahill Road, off Kentucky 11 near Lewisburg, and had killed his girlfriend. The woman was identified as 29-year-old Miranda French in reports.

Deputies from Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene given by the caller and found Gast and French, according to the Brown County Sheriff’.

Through investigation, deputies found out the homicide happened on Eagle Creek Road in Ripley, Ohio, reports indicate.

Gast is currently being held in the Mason County Detention Center with MCSO Deputy Griffin listed as the arresting officer.

