Two arrested after shooting incident

ABERDEEN, Ohio — An alleged road rage incident that began in Adams County, Ohio, and ended in Brown County, Ohio, led to the arrest of two individuals on Sunday.

Aberdeen Police Chief David Benjamin said around 8:16 a.m. on Sunday, two vehicles were traveling west on US 52 through Aberdeen. The vehicles collided and went off the roadway, ending in the parking lot of the Beverly Hills Inn.

According to Benjamin, after the collision, Kyle and Daniel Lewis allegedly exited the pursuing vehicle and another male and female exited the fleeing vehicle. The individuals were involved in an altercation.

The altercation led to the woman being shot in the arm, according to Benjamin. The woman was airlifted and the male victim was also transported for medical attention.

During the investigation, officers found a large quantity of narcotics, which are believed to be methamphetamines.

Benjamin said Daniel Lewis, 58, and Kyle Lewis, 36, were both arrested and charged with felonious assault and mishandling of a firearm. Both are lodged in the Brown County Detention Center.

The case remains under investigation.

“The investigation is currently ongoing and officers are looking into possible ties between the narcotics and what prompted this incident. The Aberdeen Police Department will update with further information, after the investigation is completed,” Benjamin said.

The Aberdeen Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Brown County Sheriff’s Department, the Ohio State Patrol and the Ripley Police Department.

