AUGUSTA — To help keep spirits high during the COVID-19 pandemic, the administration at Augusta Independent School hold a senior meeting weekly via Zoom.

The meeting is held every Friday at 1 p.m.

During the meeting, students are updated on what is happening at the district and entertained by a “masked singer.”

This Friday, the call started off with two masked singers. The first, who performed under the name Lainey Wilson played a guitar and sang to the students who immediately guesses it was David Tucker underneath. The second performer dawned a Spider-Man mask and a headset. Her stage name was Britney Spears. One student immediately guessed the singer to be Brandy Brewer.

Once the masked singers finished their performances, Jason Butler, gave an update on what was happening with Maysville Community and Technical College. His update was followed by Robin Kelsch informing students of plans for graduation.

Each of the singers had a special message for the seniors.

“Prepare yourself for life,” Tucker said. “It’s up and down and a lot of trials. Keep God first and don’t forget those people who’ve helped you the last 12 years of your life.”

Brewer told students how much they are missed.

“We miss all of you very much,” she said. “I’m glad I was able to spend time with you on the senior trip. You will all do great things.”

According to Kelsch, on May 17, there will be a virtual graduation ceremony recorded. Students will be asked to enter the gymnasium one at a time with their immediate family. They will be allowed to walk across the stage, give speeches and act as if they are at a traditional graduation ceremony.

Once everything has been filmed, a video will be compiled.

Kelsch said the district still hopes to have a traditional graduation for students once social distancing guidelines have been lifted.

“Our plan is to do as much of a traditional graduation as we can when the government allows,” Kelsch said. “You’ve worked hard and you deserve it.”

AIS Superintendent Lisa McCane said the school is committed to an in-person graduation.

She also said she wants to see students have a prom.

“If we have to, we’ll invite you to next year’s prom,” she said. “Or, if restrictions are lifted and we can have a prom in October, we’ll do that. You guys are the ones being affected the most. We want to make sure you have a prom and a graduation.”

McCane said there are plans for a senior parade in which students will be in a car and driven through town. The AIS staff and community will be invited to come out and celebrate the students, while also practicing safe social distancing.

Kelsch said the district is planning the parade as a way to give closure to the students.

“We want to give you closure,” he said. “This is a way to get the community involved and celebrate you. We’ll line you up in your cars and let people come out — while practicing safe, social distancing.”

Before the call ended, McCane asked students about the Kentucky Good Day project and for ideas on community service projects.

On May 30, student-led teams will engage in several activities, including clean-ups, free yard work for the elderly, handicap and low-income residents, assist churches with stocking food banks and deliver care packages to nursing homes in Augusta, Mount Olivet and Frankfort.

The project is a collaboration between AIS, Robertson County School and Frankfort Independent School. It kicks off a $1 million fundraiser for Kentucky schools.

“It’s a great way to show your commitment to community service,” McCane told the students.

At the end of the meeting, once the AIS staff signed off from the call, the students remained online in order to spend some time on a virtual visit.

AIS Principal Robin Kelsch discusses graduation plans with seniors on a call via Zoom Friday.