Working through the stages of CoronaGrief

Kübler-Ross are the standard when it comes to quantifying grief. Their five-stage model consists of Denial, Anger, Bargaining, Depression and Acceptance. In the midst of the New Normal, I humbly submit the Five Stages of CoronaGrief. Denial, Ostrich, Stupidity, Anger, and Like It or Lump It.

Step 1: Denial. Also called the Schultz Syndrome, named after lovable Sgt. Schulz on the old TV series “Hogan’s Heroes.” The Schulz hears nothing and sees nothing, akin to Climate Change deniers. Or teenagers.

Step 2: Ostrich. Hunkered down at home like an Ostrich until the Corona Quarantine is lifted, being fed a daily diet of terror from the national media, people naturally tend to become a little paranoid. And paranoid people often stock their basements with enough toilet paper to clean the heinies of most of the Eastern Seaboard. Bathroom Tissue and beans. Seriously. Masks and hand sanitizer, I get. But toilet paper? Makes me wonder how they would actually use a mask if they had one.

Step 3: Stupidity. To be honest, this step is probably the one and only step for the people going through this phase. Testing positive and immediately deciding to go grocery shopping tends to be a favorite activity for this witless bunch. Next, they start telling people to socially distance from their pets. Not wanting to leave the bliss of ignorance to the populace, our Government asked for a heaping helpful of silliness, as well. That is why as part of re-opening Kentucky, Dogs can get their hair cut two full weeks before Humans (May 11th for Dog Groomers, May 25th for Barbers).

Step 4: Anger. We have begun to see a lot of that in the form of protests. The perfect example is Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear who, just a few short weeks ago, was seen as a courageous, comforting leader taking necessary steps to keep the Commonwealth safe. Today, however, people are vilifying Beshear, making the obvious comparisons to Totalitarian regimes and, naturally, Hitler. Because after all, what is a political insult without a Fuhrer reference?

Step 5: Like It Or Lump It. Having decided the soft re-opening of our nation is going to happen when it happens, the person collapses into their favorite reclining chair, tired from the emotional rollercoaster of the past two months, but mildly optimistic that a light can be seen at the end of the tunnel.

Of course, my five-step CoronaGrief program has yet to be peer reviewed. Most of the data used in its formulation is anecdotal. But, since this is all unfamiliar territory for the world, my guess could be as good as yours. It is probably not, but it is not outside of the realm of possibility.

On a serious note, I know everyone’s nerves are frayed and tempers are starting to percolate, but please take a deep breath and try to calm down. The guidelines put in place by our leaders, both political and medical have, according to a University of Kentucky study, saved over 2,000 Kentuckian’s lives thanks to their actions. If you see one of them, a huge “Thank You” would not go amiss for these Front-Line Heroes.

