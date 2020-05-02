Accident takes life of farmer, businessman Ginn

Mary Ann Kearns - [email protected]
A local man lost his life on Monday when he became trapped following a lawn mower accident, officials said Friday.

Elden Ginn, 86, of Aberdeen, Ohio,was mowing grass on his farm on Kentucky 11 in Mason County when the accident took place, according to Mason County Coroner David Lawrence.

Ginn was using a zero turn mower in an area that borders the property’s driveway when the mower overturned on a slight embankment, slid downhill and trapped Ginn between the mower and a fence in a small ravine, Lawrence said.

Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs said the accident was discovered by neighbors who had last talked to Ginn at about 3:30 p.m. that day. They returned to the farm later and saw Ginn’s truck was still parked on the property. They found him as they left again sometime between 6 and 7 p.m., he said.

Lawrence said he pronounced Ginn dead at the scene.

Boggs said Lawrence estimated the time of time at about 5 p.m.

“At this time there is no reason to suspect foul play,” Boggs said. He called the accident a lawn mower/farm equipment accident.

The investigation was conducted by Deputies Adam Gill and Steve Fitch.

Boggs called the loss of Ginn “a sad loss for this community.”

Ginn was a tobacco warehouseman, a business owner and a farmer. He was the sole officer and owner of Elden Ginn Tobacco Warehouses Inc. and Ginn Properties Inc.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Tollesboro Funeral Home.

