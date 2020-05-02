Law Day scholarship winner announced

-

The Mason-Bracken County Bar Association awarded its 20th Annual Law Day Scholarship to Hannah Arthur, of the Augusta Independent High School on May 1, 2020.

Hannah is the third winner from the Augusta Independent School system. Presenting the award was Delores Baker, Law Day chairperson of the Mason-Bracken County Bar Association President. Hannah was presented with a scholarship check of $500 along with a tee shirt, and water bottle all carrying the Law Day theme.

The Mason-Bracken County Bar Association awards a $500 scholarship annually in conjunction with the national Law Day Celebration which occurs each May 1. The scholarship is open to any graduating senior from Mason County High School, Bracken County High School, St. Patrick High School, or Augusta Independent High School. The winner must write an essay on the Law Day theme as set forth by the American Bar Association. This year’s theme was “Your Vote, Your Voice, Our Democracy: The 19th Amendment at 100.”

Hannah’s award-winning essay follows:

Your Vote, Your Voice, Our Democracy: The 19th Amendment at 100.

On August 18th, 1920, a remarkable event took place that would change history forever: the Constitution was amended for the nineteenth time. The nineteenth amendment was a stepping stone for women around the world, it gave all women the right to vote. This right did not come easy, however, and so many strong, brave women put their heart into gaining this right over a long period of time.

Prior to 1920, women did not have the basic rights men had. Without the right to vote, women had no say in who would represent them. This infuriated women, and figures such as Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and Lucretia Mott stepped forward to help gain this right. In 1840, Lucretia Mott and Elizabeth Cady Stanton attended the World Anti-Slavery Convention held in London, which later led them to the Women’s Convention in the United States. In 1848, Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and Lucretia Mott attended this convention and became key figures in the fight for women’s suffrage. These women, along with many others, gathered at Seneca Falls for the first Woman’s Rights Convention. During this convention, a plan of action was made, and Elizabeth Cady Stanton wrote “The Declaration of Sentiments” which was an agenda of women’s activism for years to come. This marked the start of history being made.

The fight for women’s rights continued after that day in Seneca Falls, New York. A year after the convention, California extended property rights to women, and other states would soon follow, but women still had no right to vote. However, there was a greater threat to the union at the time and that was slavery. The Civil War took place, and the Women’s Right Movement came to a halt, as women put their effort into the war. In 1870, five years after the war, the fifteenth amendment was passed, which gave black men the right to vote. This upset many women, who had been fighting for the right for such a long time. Women were active members of society at this time, but would have to wait another fifty years for their voices to be heard.

August 18th, 1920. Fifty years later, the Congress finally decided to ratify the Nineteenth Amendment. The amendment guaranteed the right to vote to all American citizens, regardless of sex. This amendment gave women a voice that could be heard, and a future. Today, women are running for the highest offices possible and have been key figures in politics.

As it is the 100th anniversary of the Nineteenth Amendment, I take this time to be thankful and appreciative for the right I have because of my ancestors. As a young woman who is about to have the right to vote, I realize how powerful and exciting it is. It took a long time for women to be able to vote, and be their own individual. Women are now seen as equals, and can follow whatever career path they desire, and voice their opinions, which is such an amazing thing. To all the women who helped make this happen, thank you!