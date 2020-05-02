Longtime MCTC instructor honored with parade

Barbara Campbell, chief business affairs officer at MCTC, takes part in the parade. -
McDowell watches as her retirement parade goes by. -

Friends and longtime colleagues of Maysville Community and Technical College instructo, Susan McDowell treated her to a retirement parade on Thursday, April 30.

In light of the COVID-19 crisis, the college organized a socially distanced celebration to recognize McDowell’s 27 years of service to the college and her dedication to training a generation of healthcare professionals.

McDowell graduated from the Kings Daughter’s Hospital School of Nursing in 1973. She then went on to earn a bachelor of science in nursing from Eastern Kentucky University in 1983 and a master of science in nursing from Northern Kentucky University in 2003.

Her 47-year career as a nurse began at Hayswood Hospital in Maysville in 1973. The last 27 of those years she has dedicated to training future nurses and nurse aides at the college.

When news of her retirement celebration hit the college social media it was met with an outpouring of gratitude from current and past students.

“Thank you for helping make the nurse I am today!” said one comment.

Another mentioned remembering McDowell’s lessons whenever she was faced with a mental health issue.

“She is an amazing teacher and nurse and friend.” one commented read. “Think of how many people were touched by her career.”

Susan and her husband William are residents of Maysville. With her retirement, she is expected to spend well-earned quality time with her family.

