Maysville, Flemingsburg, Vanceburg receive CARES Act funding

AUGUSTA — Augusta Independent and Robertson County school districts have teamed up with the Frankfort Independent School District to give back to local communities.

According to AIS Superintendent Lisa McCane, the Global Giveback is an online platform where people can register and do one hour of community service for local causes.

“It can be an individual, a company, a group, an organization, church or school districts,” she said. “Anyone can give back. I think it’s important that we get students engaged in community service. I think it’s important as role models and adults for students to see us participating in community service.”

As a part of the global give back, McCane, RCS Superintendent Sanford Holbrook and FIS Superintendent Houston Barber teamed up to put together the Kentucky Good Day project.

The Kentucky Good Day project is an invitation for local communities to volunteer for one hour.

McCane said the superintendents had planned to take their students to Frankfort in order to complete a community service project.

“Given the circumstances, we are going to have the service day in our own towns,” she said.

On May 30, student-led teams will engage in several activities, including clean-ups, free yard work for the elderly, handicap and low-income residents, assist churches with stocking food banks and deliver care packages to nursing homes in Augusta, Mount Olivet and Frankfort.

Holbrook said the community service projects will focus on helping those who need it most.

“We want to try to help out the elderly who’ve been struggling; we have several unemployed. We want to give a ray of light to people and help them,” he said. “This is a great thing for our students — for them to see how to be a better person by helping their neighbors. We’re just trying to get through this.”

Barber said the project is a good way to give back to the community and teach the students the importance of helping others.

“It allows our students to think about passion,” he said. “This is going to give our students a chance to show that not only do they want to give back, but they care about their communities. It’s great to be able to give back in our own communities. Everyone is facing this pandemic in different ways. There are unique needs in each community and I think the kids will be able to address that and provide support. It’s just a wonderful way for everyone to come together.”

Barber said the event is three-pronged; giving back to the community, giving back to students who need support in the school systems and igniting passion across the state of Kentucky.

According to McCane, the date chosen is symbolic for seniors.

“Our seniors have lost a lot that they are never going to be able to get back,” she said. “The day that this is scheduled is May 30. That date will be very symbolic, because that is the date they should be graduating high school. Instead, they’re going to be showing the world their strength, resilience and compassion. They’re going to perform community service and give back to others.”

McCane said this will kick off a $1 million fund-raising campaign for small school districts.

AIS, RCS and FIS will each receive $250,000 and an additional $250,000 will be paid forward to benefit other school districts in the state, according to McCane.

That money will be used for things such as:

— Summer and after school programs to support academic, social, emotional and mental health needs of the students and assist families with education engagement and childcare.

— Technology support for one-to-one device programs, provide free wi-fi hot spots to students to access home internet and digital learning resources.

— Science, technology, engineering and math STEM programs for robotics, 3D design and printing, coding, app development, graphic arts, social media courses, bio medical programs and others.

— Healthcare and wellness services, including mental health counselors, therapists, school nurses, social workers, school resource officers and clinics in schools for students, teachers and staff.

— Arts and Humanities programs for creative writing, world language, visual and studio art, performing arts, music, film, video production and editing.

More information on the Kentucky Good Day project can be found at https://www.gvbacktuesday.com/post/kentuckygoodday2020.

Donations for the project can be made by visiting https://www.augusta.k12.ky.us/administration/20.

