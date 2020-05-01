Maysville, Flemingsburg, Vanceburg receive CARES Act funding

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky announced Thursday that housing authorities in more than 100 Kentucky communities are receiving a total of $12,596,159 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The federal funding was made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the largest economic rescue package in history that Senator McConnell introduced and led to enactment in about a week.
Among those funded is the Housing Authority of Maysville which will receive $118, 439, the Housing Authority of Flemginsburg which will receive $16,238 and the Housign Authority of Vanceburg which will receive $21,708.
This funding is part of the CARES Act Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds and Tenant-Based Rental Assistance, which funds the Housing Choice Voucher program. It will be used by the Kentucky Housing Authorities to support prevention and preparation services for their residents, for responding to the Coronavirus pandemic in public housing, and supporting the health and safety of assisted individuals and families across the Commonwealth.
“The coronavirus is a health and economic crisis that is impacting every Kentuckian. I’m proud that my CARES Act is delivering vital funds to help the most vulnerable in communities across Kentucky,” said McConnell. “I’m grateful to the dedicated individuals and organizations who serve those in need, especially during these challenges times. Kentuckians are stepping up to help their neighbors, and I continue to be inspired by their service. As Senate Majority Leader, I’ll continue to support their work in the Senate.”
“This CARES Act funding is essential to help keep Kentuckians safe during the coronavirus pandemic and economic recovery. Kentucky Housing Corporation and public housing authorities throughout the Commonwealth are grateful for this supplemental funding. Many of the people we serve have lost their jobs and are fearful that they might also lose their homes. This funding will help to ease that worry. It will provide families, seniors, and those with disabilities the relief and stability they need in these challenging and difficult times,” said Lisa A. Beran, interim executive director, Kentucky Housing Corporation.
In addition to these federal funds, Kentucky has so far received more than $3 billion to address urgent housing, transportation, healthcare, education and economic development priorities from McConnell’s CARES Act. His legislation also created the Paycheck Protection Program, which is helping more than 23,000 Kentucky small businesses access over $4.1 billion in loans to keep their lights on and employees on payroll.