COVID-19 testing is underway locally

COVID-19 testing is currently underway at the Buffalo Trace Health District and will be available beginning next week at the Bracken County Health Department.

In Mason County at the BTHD testing is available for people with symptoms. Those seeking a test must call ahead for screening and to make an appointment. Priority of testing goes to those with symptoms in the healthcare field and those with symptoms who have risk-related factors such as diabetes, obesity, heart disease, COPD and asthma, according to information from the district.

The testing is drive-thru style with instructions posted for patients to follow that include where to stop, the vehicle they are driving and to place it in “park,” to remain in the car, call the HD, to have a mask on and the vehicle’s window rolled halfway down.

Appointments can be made by calling 606-564-9447.

In Bracken County, testing is set to begin next week.

“As you have seen over the last couple of days, Bracken County Health Department in cooperation with Department of Public Health and Gravity Labs will offer COVID-19 testing beginning May 5th., Director Tony Cox posted. ” This is not to take the place of any local providers who have testing for the last several weeks. They have been great partners for us and the community.”

Cox went on to explain why the health department will provide testing.

“We need to begin to prepare for the governor’s opening back up for manufacturing, churches and business in Bracken County and part of opening was to have a testing plan in place for their employees. Bracken County Health department is here to help our community in any way necessary to get through these changing times we face,” he said.

Those interested in testing should contact the BCHD at 606-735-2157 to schedule a testing time.

“The days, hours and how we test will be evolving over the next several weeks. Let me encourage you to continue with your social distancing and be preparing for wearing mask in public.,”Cox said.

At least one medical office in Maysville will be offering testing for those who suspect they may have had the virus but do not have any symptoms.

Fast Pace Urgent, located at 420 West Martin L King Highway is offering a new test that can tell if someone has previously had the COVID-19 virus, even if they don’t currently have symptoms.

“Our Fast Pace providers can offer testing processes following CDC guidelines for anyone with active symptoms of COVID-19, as well as, the ability to perform an antibody test to see if you have already had the virus,” a post on the facilities Facebook page reads.