Local officials want to make sure you count

-

Everyone living in the United States and its five territories is required by law to be counted in the 2020 Census.

But not everyone has responded … so far.

In March, every household in the nation received notification to complete the 2020 Census. That task can be accomplished at home in a number of ways — online, over the phone or by mail.

The 2020 Census asks a few simple questions about who was living in each household on April 1, 2020. The form takes just a few minutes to complete and the results are extremely important in determining funding from the state and federal government for local projects and even for the number of representatives each state has in the U.S. Congress and how their districts are divided.

“I can’t stress enough that it’s important to get an accurate Census count,” Mason County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer said.

Nationwide, 53.4 percent of residents had responded to the Census through April 26, according to information from 2020census.gov. In Kentucky, 56.4 percent of the commonwealth’s residents responded and the rate across the river in Ohio is 57.7 percent.

Locally, the rates by county range from 59 percent in Fleming County to 40.9 percent in Robertson County.

In Mason County, data shows 55.6 percent of residents responded, with Maysville residents responding at 1 percent above the county rate, at 56.6.

Mason County launched a “You Count Mason County” media campaign to encourage residents to fill out and return Census forms and Pfeffer said he believes it has had a positive impact.

“Our Census County Committee did a really good job,” Pfeffer said. “The efforts we put forth have paid off.”

Other local response rates include 55.7 percent in Bracken County, with Augusta residents responding at a 51.4 percent rate and Brooksville residents at a 54.3 percent rate and Lewis County at 43.8 percent with Vanceburg at 42.8 percent. Flemingsburg residents exceeded their county rate at 61,4 percent and Mount Olivet residents responded at an anemic 11.7 percent rate.

Brown County, Ohio residents responded at a 57.7 percent rate and Adams County residents at a 51.4 percent rate.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the self-response phase of the Census has been extended to Oct. 31. Households which do not respond online, by phone or mail can expect a Census taker to visit their residence sometime after Aug. 11, according to 2020census.gov.

By law, the Census Bureau will deliver each state’s population total, which determines its number of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. That date has been moved from its original Dec. 31, 2020, date to April 30, 2021. Locally, county magisterial districts are also affected by population counts.

Pfeffer said the numbers determine funding levels for local projects.

“A low count decreases the amount of funding we’re going to get,” he said. He urged residents to fill out and return the form to make sure Mason County gets “our fair share of all we deserve.”

Pfeffer said he understands these are difficult times from many but the Census form is “pretty simple to fill.”

“Please do it,” Pfeffer said. “It benefits our county and it benefits you.”

https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_census-1.jpg