Kentucky has much to offer

“Where to vacation this year … maybe upstairs.” — Ponto the Office Dog, The Ledger Independent

Those words certainly resonated with me. Under this one roof, the members of our family who are sheltering in place have settled into a new rhythm out of necessity. We’ve all claimed our respective spots throughout the house, honoring each other’s privacy, while acknowledging the dining room table as the one common setting where we gather to eat and converse.

Although we don’t yet know when, one day we will venture outside of this realm, even beyond the upstairs, to travel, again. And while plans for far-off adventures must understandably wait, thoughts of reacquainting ourselves with our beautiful commonwealth occupy our minds.

Sometimes I forget how fortunate we are to have a state park located less than a 30- minute drive from here. Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park has provided the backdrop for so many memories. Family picnics, school field trips, birthday parties, spontaneous hiking adventures. Although we may be brutally familiar with the trails, each outing provides a new narrative. It goes without saying that our next trip will be memorable, as well.

Of the state parks, historical sites, the national park and the wildlife refuges in Kentucky, we’ve been to most. Many of us have.

Natural Bridge is another destination to which we can’t wait to revisit. Sometimes we go in the spring, because we just can’t wait to get out into nature, and we know we won’t be disappointed there. But, oh! Natural Bridge in the fall! Virtually unmatched beauty.

And the lakes. Kincaid, Barren River, Greenbo, Cumberland. And the waterfalls. It may be a bit of a hike from here to Cumberland Falls, but the trip is well worth it. To stand in front of the cascading water and think, this is my state?

I look forward, too, to a return to the John Holder Trail in Clark County. Maybe after a good rain creates a picturesque flow of water to complement the trails. And to Raven Run and the arboretum at the University of Kentucky. And to parks and trails we’ve not yet discovered.

As I brainstorm places to go and begin to prioritize them in an order to start traveling, I soon realize the sequence doesn’t matter. We can’t go wrong.

For years, for decades, Kentucky has offered so much. How lucky are we that when we can venture out, once again, we will not have to wander far to find natural beauty. To create new memories. As fascinating as my upstairs is, I look forward to the change of scenery.

In the meantime, we continue to keep the suffering close in our hearts and in our prayers. And we extend our gratitude to all of those in the medical field and those working in positions essential to our day-to-day existence.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)

