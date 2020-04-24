Art project to honor local black leaders

April 24, 2020
Mary Ann Kearns - [email protected]
A retaining wall on Fourth Street at the end of Plum Street in Maysville will be the site for the city’s latest art project.

The Maysville Commission on Human Rights has commissioned Kelcie Johnson to design a mural of black Maysvillians who have been or are influential in community, according to information form the organization.’

This mural will be located on the new retaining wall in what has traditionally been a black neighborhood where Johnson grew up.

“The mural was Bryan Helphinstine’s idea,” said Maysville City Clerk Lisa Dunbar. Helphinstine is a member of the MCHR. “He noticed the new retaining wall at Fourth Street and Plum Hill, and brought the idea of a mural to his fellow commissioners. Since that is a historically black neighborhood, the commission thought it would be a good idea to honor local leaders in the black community.”

Johnson heard about the project and approached Dunbar a few of months ago about the possibility of painting the mural.

“She grew up in the neighborhood and was super enthusiastic about doing it,” Dunbar said.

The Human Rights Commission had a meeting last Thursday via Zoom. and Johnson took part, Dunbar said. The artist “joined in, presented ideas, and shared her enthusiasm. The commissioners liked her ideas and examples of her work,” she said.

While this mural will be dedicated to members of the black community who have made an impact on Maysville, the commission hopes all residents of Maysville/Mason County will choose to have a voice in the nomination process. Nominations can be submitted to the MCHR Facebook page or by messaging any member of the commission including Millicent Harding-Thomas, Helphinstine, Rosalyn Brandon and David Green. Nominations can also be directed to Dunbar and Johnson. Nominations should include the name of the nominee along with a brief explanation of why they should be a part of the mural.

The commission will review the nominees and narrow down the list for the final honorees, Dunbar said.

Johnson believes that it will take her about three and half weeks to complete the 135 foot mural, and she should be able to include up to 27 individuals on the wall, Dunbar said. She hopes to get started by the end of May so she can compete it before the weather gets too hot.

The MCHR will also be talking to members of the Arts Commission about the possibility of partnering on the project, according to Dunbar.

