Traveling Vietnam memorial wall postponed

BROOKSVILLE — The arrival of the Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall in Bracken County has been postponed.

The arrival of the wall has been postponed due to social distance guidelines put in place over COVID-19.

According to kyvietnamwall.org, the wall was built in order to allow those who are unable to travel to Washington D.C. a way to see it. It lists the names of Kentuckians who died during the Vietnam War.

Bracken County Tourism Director Janet Hunt said she is disappointed that the event had to be postponed, but hopes to have another date soon.

“We’re disappointed, but we have to go by CDC guidelines,” she said. “We want everyone to be safe and not get sick. We don’t have a new date yet, but we’re working on it. We still hope to have the full day of events when it happens.”

The original date was scheduled for May 23.

In addition to the postponing of the Vietnam Wall, several other activities in the area have been postponed or canceled entirely.

— Augusta’s Art in the Garden has been canceled until the first week of June 2021.

— The Spring Fling, girls day out event has been postponed until Aug. 15.

— Junk Fest has been moved to Aug. 22.

— U.S. Grant Days in Georgetown, Ohio that was originally scheduled for April 23-25 has been canceled. According to an update on usgrantboyhoodhome.org, no other dates for the event have been scheduled.

