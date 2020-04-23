Breaking the boredom, keeping it safe

Mary Ann Kearns - [email protected]
The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting quarantine has stretched the resources of communities for ways to cope with the bordom and cabin fever associated with the situation.

And while the experts have stressed that social distancing doesn’t have to mean social isolation, for many people the two are hard to separate. That’s where community events that maintain the social distancing standard while providing a respite from the isolation come in.

One of those events is the Green Dot Bingo Hunt now in progress.

“Every year on Maysville Green Dot Day, March 18, we try to celebrate Green Dot Spots in a creative way,” Maysville Green Dot Public Education Specialist Missy Verdin said. “Since this year’s Green Dot Day happened to fall during quarantine we wanted to still celebrate our Spots.”

The event is currently underway and will last through April 27.

Players will find instructions and a link to print Green Dot Bingo cards on the Green Dot Maysville Facebook page or by visiting greendotgcky.org/bingo. Once the card is printed, players should select their direction of play — vertical, horizontal or diagonal. The cards feature various Maysville landmarks and public buildings, each of which features a posted key word. The word is then written into the appropriate space. Players are reminded to leave the posted sheet at the location for players who follow.

Here are a few hints to help complete the task:

— You can find the Maysville Players’ code at the Washington Opera House.

— Look up for the Commonwealth Attorney’s office code

— St. Luke’s Anglican’s key word is “Caring”

— If you are unable to find a code, head to the Fire Department, Station No. 1 for its code to use as a substitute code.

Once the appropriate boxes have been filled, return to greendotgcky.org/bingo to register the completed card for a chance to win a$25 gift card to Cafe Cream.

For an extra chance to win, post a picture of a completed card to Facebook and tag Green Dot Maysville. Winners will be selected on Tuesday, April 28.

“This Green Dot Bingo Hunt is a celebration of all of the people who proactively work to end violence within our community while also providing people with something fun to do during this time,” Verdin said.

The Maysville-Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce is also making it easy for area residents to get in a noontime workout to help cope with the boredom and inactivity a quarantine may bring.

On Friday, from noon-12:30 , the chamber will present Holistic Health with Tara.

Tara Prater will be leading participants through a full body workout created for all levels of fitness. The workout is created to use minimal equipment or with items from your home.

“There are countless benefits of physical activity on mind, body and spirit. Join us for a lunch time workout that will get you energized for the weekend,” Chamber officials said.

Simply watch the Maysville Chamber’s Facebook page for this live workout.

