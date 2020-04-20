Planning, collaboration credited locally

The best thing about this STEAM Academy field hospital, is that it is empty. Local public health officials and emergency management said recently they would like to keep it that way.
With no new cases of COVID-19 reported since earlier in the week and the recovery of three of the six existing cases, Mason County looks hopefully at the future. Compared to other Kentucky counties, Mason (and Robertson) have not seen widespread cases. This could be due largely in part to the fact that local officials have been planning for the worst and hoping for the best, officials said.
“The community effort to make sacrifices for the greater good have been tremendous success factors as well,” BTDHD Director Allison Adams said, “and it is much appreciated.” The collaboration between public health, law enforcement, healthcare, and local government under the direction of Emergency Manager Clay Buser has also proven successful, but not a reason to let up on our community prevention efforts, she said.
There is an understanding that people want to get back to work and to their normal daily activities, Adams said. However, officials warn it is still too soon to fully be free of the COVID-19 risk.
Referring to the White House Guidelines for Opening Up America Again, Adams said, “Mason County would not qualify for phase one of the federal guidelines for lifting social distancing policies which requires 14 days of decline in cases.”
There is also the risk of a second wave of COVID-19 should social distancing policies be lifted too quickly. Special guidance such as maintaining the “one shopper per household” rule and requiring all shoppers wear face masks could prevent such a spike. Vulnerable populations would still be required to self-isolate and shelter in place.
Adams also said she feels for Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who faces the challenge of gradually lifting several orders that were put in place to protect Kentucky, especially since over a third of Kentucky’s population is considered vulnerable under the federal guidelines. Vulnerable populations are described as individuals with serious underlying health conditions, including high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, obesity, asthma, and those whose immune system is compromised.
Until the pandemic is declared over, the Mason County Emergency Operation Center will remain active. The Mason County EOC is continuing to be ready for the worst and hoping for the best, meeting regularly with community partners, exercising plans and preparing to demobilize. A cooperative exercise led by the regional hospital is to take place next week. This training exercise will test how the temporary medical facility will operate. Should the temporary medical facility be needed, the Buffalo Trace District Health Department is calling for volunteers to help staff the facility.
Anyone can register for the Medical Reserve Corps, a group of medical and non-medical volunteers that is run out of the emergency preparedness branch of public health. To register fill out the initial form at https://ky.readyop.com/contact/register/71 or find the registration link on the health department’s website: BuffaloTraceHealth.com under “COVID-19 Volunteers.”