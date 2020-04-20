Egan selected as BTMA medical director

Dr. Peter Egan, an internist, is joining Buffalo Trace Medical Arts as the Medical Director.

Buffalo Trace Medical Arts is the Primary Care program of Comprehend, Inc. Egan joins his wife, Kathy Egan, APRN, at Buffalo Trace Medical Arts.

Egan is Board Certified in internal medicine. He provides medical services at the Brown County VA Healthcare Associates in Georgetown, Ohio, an outpatient clinic of the Cincinnati Veterans Administration Hospital. Prior, he worked as an internist and emergency room doctor for Meadowview Regional Medical Center. Egan and his wife also operated a private practice in Maysville for 4 years.

“We are pleased to have Dr. Egan join our medical team,” said Dr. Pamela Vaught, CEO of Comprehend. “His experience and knowledge will be beneficial to not only our program but also the community.”

Egan received his medical degree from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine and completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Kentucky. He has been in practice for more than 30 years.

“Dr. Egan’s years of experience as well as his familiarity with the Buffalo Trace region will allow for an easy transition for him and our patients,” continued Dr. Vaught.

Egan will officially assume his role as the Medical Director, May 4.

