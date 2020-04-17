Dr. Vacik leaving MCTC

April 17, 2020 Ledger Independent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns - [email protected]
After more than five years at the helm of Maysville Community and Technical College, Dr. Stephen Vacik is stepping down to accept another position, officials with the college said Thursday.

Vacik, who was named president of MCTC in 2015, has announced his departure from the college for a new post leading Hines Community College in Raymond, Miss.

The Hines Community College board of directors voted Vacik to serve as its next president beginning July 1.

Dr. Jay Box, president of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System along with the MCTC board of directors and the college’s faculty and staff have been informed of Vacik’s decision to accept the president position at Hines Community College.

Before coming to MCTC, Vacik served as president of Colby Community College in Kansas. His career at community colleges spans 18 years. Vacik is a former academic dean and vice president of Instruction at East Mississippi Community College and he previously held several faculty and administrative positions at Bevill State Community College.

During his tenure at MCTC, Vacik saw the highest recorded enrollment numbers in the college’s 51-year history as well as the school’s largest capital project to-date with the $28 million investment in the LEED Gold Certified Rowan Campus Postsecondary Center for Excellence which opened in January 2018.

Vacik succeeded Dr. Ed Story who retired as president of MCTC in December 2014.

Vacik has as served as MCTC president since January 2015. He will continue to serve in his current role until June 30.

Officials said Thursday the Kentucky Community and Technical College System will handle the search and any interim appointments concerning Vacik’s successor.

