MCTC students, faculty make the most of all-virtual college

Common Pleas Judge Scott Gusweiler has denied a request from the attorney of Margaret Breeze to let her out of jail because of coronavirus concerns.

He issued the ruling on April 13.

Attorney Nick Ring filed a motion on March 26 asking Gusweiler to release Breeze on her own recognizance pending her trial.

“Jails are not, nor should they be, hermetically sealed. As people finish serving local sentences, resolve their cases, or are released pretrial, they may leave incarceration. Additionally, people who work in jails leave and return every day. Viruses may enter jails and other places of confinement in many ways,” Ring wrote in the motion.

He continued, “Decreasing the size of a jail population during a pandemic outbreak can do more than protect the people who live in the jail; it can also reduce the risk of the jail becoming a site of cluster infection, thereby protecting the entire community.”

Ring concluded by telling Gusweiler that “This change in circumstances justifies a bail modification” and “The impact of COVID-19 within a jail must be factored into this court’s analysis.”

Brown County Prosecuting Attorney Zac Corbin filed a response to the motion on April 10.

He wrote in part that “The defendant’s criminal conduct in this case resulted in an 11-year-old child spending 10 days in the hospital with a life threatening condition resulting from severe starvation and malnourishment.”

Corbin also pointed out that Breeze is also charged with tampering with evidence for conduct occurring after she found out that she was being investigated.

Corbin also referred to conduct that Breeze allegedly engaged in while in jail. “…there is evidence that while the defendant was incarcerated on these charges, she provided names and locations of certain material witnesses and requested that one of her fellow inmates “pay them a visit,” once the fellow inmate was released from jail,” he wrote in response to Ring’s motion.

Corbin concluded by referring to Breeze as a “risk to the public safety.”

Breeze has been in the Brown County Jail since Nov. 1, 2019.

She and her husband Charles are facing multiple felony charges relating to allegations that they starved and abused an 11-year-old girl and locked her in a separate trailer behind their home.

The two were originally indicted in 2019, Margaret Breeze on Oct. 31 and Charles Breeze on Nov. 14. Both were charged with two counts each of kidnapping, two counts of endangering children and one count of felonious assault.

An additional charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, was filed against the couple in January. That charge has since been consolidated into the previous case.

A Bill of Particulars filed on Feb. 28 discussed alleged behavior by the Breezes between September 2016 and September 2019.

Regarding the endangering children counts, it is alleged that the Breezes isolated the victim “by removing her from school and failing to take her to pediatric checkups” and “did during this time withhold proper nutrition from the child.”

The bill also alleges that the victim was “found in an extremely malnourished condition” and was hospitalized for 10 days in Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

She was treated for failure to thrive and severe protein malnutrition. The bill also states that the victim “was diagnosed with Kwashiokor, a condition seen most often in underdeveloped countries.” The victim was also said to have lost nine pounds in the three years in question.

The state also alleges that Charles and Margaret Breeze withheld food from the victim as a means of punishment and “was subjected to frequent and intense emotional and psychological abuse.”

Regarding the kidnapping charge, the state alleges that the Breezes restrained the liberty of the victim “for the purpose of terrorizing or inflicting serious physical harm.”

The bill alleges that the Breezes isolated the victim “to avoid detection of abuse by mandatory reporters” and that she “was not permitted to take part in many family activities or other events as were the other children in the home.”

The bill also states that the victim “would at times be locked in a detached trailer, kept in diapers, deprived of food, and watched under video surveillance that was fed back into the main residence.”

The victim is said by the state to have gained over 30 pounds since she was removed from the Breeze home.

Regarding the tampering with evidence charge, the state is alleging that the Breezes “altered and manipulated evidence pertaining to the detached trailer…to give the appearance that (the victim) was at no time being locked in the trailer. This includes, but is not limited to, switching locking mechanisms on a door to the trailer. The defendant(s) engaged in this behavior after learning that Brown County CPS was investigating suspected abuse of the child.”

Margaret Breeze has a pretrial hearing on April 16 as her case continues.

Margaret Breeze at an earlier court hearing.