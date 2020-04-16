Food bank seeing increased need

Volunteers fill boxes donated by International Paper to be distributed by Community Care of Mason County. - Volunteers fill boxes donated by International Paper to be distributed by Community Care of Mason County. -

Following a donation of tons of non perishable food items to Community Care of Mason County recently, courtesy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the organization now has containers to distribute the bounty to its clients.

International Paper’s Maysville mill has donated 2,500 corrugated boxes to the Mason County Food Bank operated by CCMC to help the nonprofit address increased need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mill initially donated 1,000 boxes to the Mason County Food Bank for 2019 Thanksgiving and Christmas meal distributions, according to information from the company. Since the pandemic, the food bank has experienced an increase in community need and was breaking down what was left of the donated boxes and re-taping them to double their supply. When the Maysville team learned of this urgent need, they jumped into action.

A donation of 2,500 corrugated boxes are being delivered over the course of the next few weeks to the Mason County Food Bank to continue to supply the Maysville community and surrounding areas with meals, an IP spokesperson said. The boxes are filled with perishable and nonperishable items and will last families about a month.

“International Paper has been an important community partner,” said Rebecca Cartmell, executive director, Community Care of Mason County “They have generously donated to the food bank over the years and now have provided new boxes during a time of need. Their support of our organization is invaluable.”

“We are grateful to International Paper for their donation of new boxes,” Cartmell said. “This has helped us streamline our food distribution process. Since we have gone to a drive-through model, the boxes make it much easier for our volunteers to place the food in our clients’ car.”

Many businesses and organizations have donated items to the food bank recently as the community continues to cope with the COVID-19 crisis. Recently, STOBER Drives employees donated dozens of fresh eggs to the food bank on two different occasions. Those donation not only benefited the recipients but also farmers who may otherwise have a problem selling their product under the present circumstances.

“There has been a great outpouring of support from the community during this time,” Cartmell said. “Individuals, churches, businesses and organizations have been very generous to the food bank. This generosity ensures that we are able to provide for our regular clients as well as those who have been affected by layoffs.”

The food bank also welcomes cash donations for those who would like to give as the current atmosphere has presented a great need for its services.

The CCMC food bank is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursdays until further notice, according to Cartmell.

According to Cartmell, anyone needing assistance at the food bank is asked to drive up with one family per vehicle and to not leave the vehicle.

“They can hand their information out to us and the volunteers will place the food in the vehicle trunk or, if they have a truck or SUV, in the farthest spot in the back,” she said.

The changes are to encourage social distancing, according to Cartmell.

Cartmell said those visiting the food bank should bring with them an ID for every person in the household and a current piece of mail that shows the person’s Mason County address.

Anyone with questions can call or text the food bank at 606-375-6863. Information is also posted on the Community Care of Mason County Facebook page.

Volunteers fill boxes donated by International Paper to be distributed by Community Care of Mason County. https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_filledbox.jpg Volunteers fill boxes donated by International Paper to be distributed by Community Care of Mason County.