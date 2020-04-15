No cause found for Hardymon fire

April 15, 2020 Ledger Independent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns - [email protected]
-

The official cause of a fire which destroyed the office and showroom of Hardymon Lumber Saturday will remain undetermined, Maysville Fire Chief Kevin Doyle said Tuesday.

Doyle said he and Maysville Police Detective Michael Parsons, along with an investigator from the business’s insurance company reached that conclusion late Tuesday afternoon after examining all the evidence and looking through hours of security footage.

The brick exterior building that was destroyed housed the business’s offices and showroom, Doyle said. It also housed some merchandise, he said.

Sheds in the rear of the building where much of the business’ raw lumber was stored did not burn, Doyle said.

Arson has been eliminated as a possible cause, he said.

“We’ve ruled out malicious intent or arson,” Doyle said.

The fire started in a room without a security camera, he said, but there were cameras adjacent which showed no one inside or out when the fire started, he said.

Doyle said he has some hypothesis on how the blaze may have started but not enough evidence to say for sure.

“There is nothing that says this is exactly what it was,” he said.

The cause of undetermined will remain in place unless more evidence comes to light, Doyle said.

Despite the extensive damage, the company is up and running from a temporary trailer and a storage building, Doyle said. On Tuesday morning, it was already making deliveries to customers, according to its Facebook page.

https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_hardymon2.jpg

Mary Ann Kearns

[email protected]